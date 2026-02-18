Former Prince Andrew of the UK has reportedly been arrested and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Former Prince Andrew of the UK has been arrested

2. Trump convenes first ‘Board of Peace’ meeting

3. Authorities' next move after no DNA match in Guthrie case

COVERT OPERATION — US secretly airlifted 6,000 ISIS fighters to prevent catastrophic jailbreak. Continue reading …

AVIATION CRISIS — JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after engine failure fills cockpit with smoke. Continue reading …

FEDERAL CRACKDOWN — DOJ cracks down on schools in blue states over gender ideology, race policies. Continue reading …

TRAGIC MISHAP — 'Pulp Fiction' star Peter Greene died from accidental gunshot wound to armpit. Continue reading …

SOLEMN WORDS — Family speaks out after trans gunman kills ex-wife, son at hockey game. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC GAMBLE — Marco Rubio holds secret talks with Raul Castro's grandson as Cuba 'close to failing.' Continue reading …

POWER PROJECTION — World's largest aircraft carrier steams east as Trump warns Iran over nuclear program. Continue reading …

BATTLEGROUND BRAWL — Democrats finally land candidate to take on incumbent Republican governor in key swing state. Continue reading …

POLICY PIVOT — NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani to resume clearing homeless encampments after pausing policy. Continue reading …

PRICEY PARADISE — Mamdani's 'painful' tax hike threat mocked for proving ‘socialist utopia is expensive.’ Continue reading …

OUT OF OFFICE — University moves classes online after learning ICE is operating in the same building. Continue reading …

LATE-NIGHT HOAX — FCC chair rips media for promoting claim CBS blocked Colbert-Talarico interview. Continue reading …

RATTLED HOST — CNN's Jake Tapper 'very unhappy' after network tightens book plugging. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: What will President Donald Trump decide to do with Iran? Continue reading …

SEN. TUBERVILLE – Bring back the ‘Miracle on Ice’ spirit to Team USA. Continue reading …

COLORFUL DEFIANCE — Bears' Caleb Williams explains meanings behind nail polish, says critics won’t stop him. Continue reading …

CROSSING THE LINE — College basketball coach's postgame tirade yields him one-game suspension. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on retro recipes and Olympic origins. Take the quiz here …

STONE SWEETHEARTS — Hidden graffiti at tourist-heavy destination reveals 2,000-year-old love notes. Continue reading …

JUNIOR JAWS — Great white is tracked off Florida coast in winter migration. See video ...

NANCY GRACE — Authorities are looking for any video that could have been ‘taped over’ in Guthrie case. See video …

SEN. TED CRUZ — I hope Iran's Khamenei has more sense than Maduro. See video …

Tune in as escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran raise fears of military conflict amid stalled nuclear talks, mounting domestic unrest in Tehran. Check it out ...

