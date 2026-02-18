Expand / Collapse search
Media

Jake Tapper reportedly 'very unhappy' as CNN tightens its book promotion policy following his Biden tell-all

'I think the policy was made because of him,' one CNN staffer tells Fox News Digital

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Jake Tapper admits he didn't cover Biden health concerns aggressively enough Video

Jake Tapper admits he didn't cover Biden health concerns aggressively enough

Jake Tapper, who is out with a new book about the cover-up of Joe Biden's health decline, admitted on CNN that he didn't cover the issue enough during his presidency.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is reportedly "very unhappy" with his network's new policy on book promotion.

Breaker Media reported Tuesday that CNN had updated its standards guide after the network leaned in heavily on Tapper's "Original Sin," the Joe Biden book co-authored by Axios reporter and CNN political analyst Alex Thompson.

"CNN’s editorial platforms are meant to distribute and showcase CNN’s journalism that our audience comes to CNN for because they know content we present goes through our editorial review," the new policy states, according to Breaker Media. "There should be no use of websites, QR codes, or links to drive personal sales... We should not mix news and advertising, even when what is being advertised is work by a leading CNN journalist."

JAKE TAPPER'S PAST COVERAGE OF BIDEN'S COGNITIVE DECLINE UNDER SCRUTINY AHEAD OF HIS NEW BOOK

Jake Tapper speaks at Variety event

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is reportedly unhappy that his network tightened its book promotion policy after the release of his Biden tell-all "Original Sin." (Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

"On publication day, a CNN anchor may promote that they published a book, integrated into a journalistic discussion or package. They should not promote it following publication day on their own program," the policy reportedly continued.

"I think the policy was made because of him," one CNN staffer told Fox News Digital.

JAKE TAPPER ADMITS HE DIDN'T COVER BIDEN'S COGNITIVE DECLINE ENOUGH, CLAIMS TO ‘LOOK BACK ON IT WITH HUMILITY’

Alex Thompson Jake Tapper Joe Biden

Tapper and his "Original Sins" co-author Alex Thompson heavily promoted their book that put a spotlight on Joe Biden's cognitive decline. (Joseph A. Wulfsohn/Fox News Digital; Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Original Sin," a bestseller released last May, generated headlines about the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Biden's cognitive decline leading up to the 2024 presidential election. However, both Tapper and CNN faced criticism for its wall-to-wall coverage of the book. 

One prominent critic, "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, roasted Tapper for constantly plugging his own book leading up to its release.

"I think most people saw what he was doing and thought it was nutter butter," the CNN staffer told Fox News Digital.

JAKE TAPPER DECLARES BIDEN WHITE HOUSE LIED ABOUT ‘CHEAP FAKES’ AFTER CNN PEDDLED NARRATIVE IN 2024

Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper and CNN were slammed by critics for their constant promotion of his book last year. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

One CNN journalist told Breaker Media that Tapper was "very, very unhappy" about the policy change so much so that he was gathering other anchors to meet with CNN CEO Mark Thompson to express their opposition.

A spokesperson for CNN declined to comment.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

