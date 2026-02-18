Jake Tapper reportedly 'very unhappy' as CNN tightens its book promotion policy following his Biden tell-all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is reportedly "very unhappy" with his network's new policy on book promotion.

Breaker Media reported Tuesday that CNN had updated its standards guide after the network leaned in heavily on Tapper's "Original Sin," the Joe Biden book co-authored by Axios reporter and CNN political analyst Alex Thompson.

"CNN’s editorial platforms are meant to distribute and showcase CNN’s journalism that our audience comes to CNN for because they know content we present goes through our editorial review," the new policy states, according to Breaker Media. "There should be no use of websites, QR codes, or links to drive personal sales... We should not mix news and advertising, even when what is being advertised is work by a leading CNN journalist."

"On publication day, a CNN anchor may promote that they published a book, integrated into a journalistic discussion or package. They should not promote it following publication day on their own program," the policy reportedly continued.

"I think the policy was made because of him," one CNN staffer told Fox News Digital.

"Original Sin," a bestseller released last May, generated headlines about the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Biden's cognitive decline leading up to the 2024 presidential election. However, both Tapper and CNN faced criticism for its wall-to-wall coverage of the book.

One prominent critic, "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, roasted Tapper for constantly plugging his own book leading up to its release.

"I think most people saw what he was doing and thought it was nutter butter," the CNN staffer told Fox News Digital.

One CNN journalist told Breaker Media that Tapper was "very, very unhappy" about the policy change so much so that he was gathering other anchors to meet with CNN CEO Mark Thompson to express their opposition.

A spokesperson for CNN declined to comment.