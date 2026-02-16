Hidden graffiti at tourist-heavy destination reveals 2,000-year-old love notes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Pompeii recently identified 2,000-year-old love notes — a discovery only made because of advanced technology.

The Pompeii Archaeological Park, in a Jan. 20 statement, said the messages were identified during research campaigns in 2022 and 2025, with the findings only now coming to light.

The wall inscriptions were found in a corridor linking the theater district to Via Stabiana in the park.

'ARCHAEOLOGICAL SENSATION' DISCOVERED AT ANCIENT ROMAN MILITARY CAMPS

One inscription appears to reference a woman named Erato, followed by the word "loves" — though the intended subject remains unclear.

Another read, "I'm in a hurry; take care, my Sava, make sure you love me!"

"Methe, (slave) of Cominia, of Atella, loves Cresto in her heart," a third message read.

"May the Venus of Pompeii be favorable to both of them and may they always live in harmony."

ANCIENT ROMAN FORT YIELDS 2,000-YEAR-OLD FRUIT THAT SURVIVED THE CENTURIES, PLUS OTHER TREASURES

The archaeological park noted the wall was excavated over 230 years ago — and experts did not expect "any new information or further stories" from the tourist-heavy area.

"Millions of visitors pass by [this wall] every year," the statement said.

"Only the use of technology can guarantee a future for all this memory of life lived in Pompeii."

Researchers digitally charted the wall to record the position of each inscription and identify connections between them.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Using specialized lighting photography known as Reflectance Transformation Imaging, they captured images from multiple angles to reveal faint or worn markings that would otherwise be difficult to detect.

Looking ahead, researchers are developing a 3D digital platform to further analyze the graffiti — while the park plans to install protective roofing to help preserve the inscriptions for future visitors.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, stressed the need to "inform the public of these new discoveries."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are working on a project designed to protect and improve understanding of the graffiti, which number over 10,000 across all of Pompeii — an immense legacy," he said in a statement.

"Only the use of technology can guarantee a future for all this memory of life lived in Pompeii."

A spokesperson for the Pompeii Archaeological Park highlighted the role of technology in a translated email to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Certainly, technology has helped scholars identify new inscriptions and brought new stories to light," the official said.

Systematic excavations at Pompeii began in the mid-1700s, and the site has fascinated historians and visitors ever since.

In November, excavators announced the discovery of an Egyptian vase inside a fast-food kitchen in Pompeii.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, archaeologists at the site garnered new insights about a Pompeii family's fight for survival against the volcanic eruption.