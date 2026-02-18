JetBlue flight returns to Newark after engine failure, smoke prompts evacuation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A JetBlue flight bound for West Palm Beach returned to Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday after reporting engine failure and smoke in the cockpit, prompting a ground stop and an emergency evacuation, officials said.

The Port Authority said JetBlue flight 543 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 5:43 p.m. on Wednesday before immediately returning to the airport due to engine failure.

"The plane landed safely with no injuries to report at this time," the Port Authority said. "Flight operations are suspended while the aircraft is removed from the taxiway."

The airport reopened and resumed flight operations at about 7 p.m., the Port Authority later said.