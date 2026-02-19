College basketball coach's postgame tirade yields him one-game suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Horizon League suspended Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball head coach Doug Gottlieb on Wednesday for one game after his epic tirade against officiating following a loss.

Gottlieb criticized officials over what he believed was inconsistency in calls during the team’s 75-72 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday. He will miss Friday’s game against Oakland.

"Gottlieb’s postgame comments do not reflect the League’s values or sportsmanship expectations. The Horizon League considers this matter closed and will have no further comment," the league said in a statement.

Gottlieb apologized for his outburst.

"I’d like to apologize to the Horizon League and the officials for my disparaging comments following Sunday’s game," he said in a statement. "I understand and appreciate how difficult their job is, and respect what they do for the sport of basketball. I will be better moving forward."

Green Bay was down 73-72 late in the game when Milwaukee’s Stevie Elam stole the ball from Phoenix player Preston Ruedinger, who was driving to the basket. Elam was fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead with one second left in the game.

On the Panthers’ previous possession, Amar Augillard drove to the basket and got a foul call. He hit two free throws to put the Panthers ahead. Gottlieb believed there should have been a foul call.

"It’s the exact same play as the other end — could not be more similar," he said. "And yet, every time they drove, it was a foul. And every time we did, it was mixed."

The Panthers were 30-of-37 on free throws and Green Bay was 14-of-18.

Gottlieb was also upset with a technical foul call he was given. He slammed his hands on the press conference table as he argued he wasn’t being "demonstrative" toward officials.

"I need the (Horizon) league to explain to me why I got a technical foul when I did not curse, I was not demonstrative, I did not leave my box," he said. "All I said was, ‘That’s the same play as the other end.’ All we ask is that there’s a fair game.

"That’s what we ask. C.J. O’Hara goes and gets an offensive rebound, their player dives at his legs, C.J. gets called for a foul. I need (Horizon League Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials Donnie Eppley) and the new commissioner (Jill Bodensteiner) to explain to me the disparity in the officiating. That’s what I need explained to me."

Green Bay athletic director Josh Moon said their department talked to Gottlieb about his actions.

"We appreciate his apology and respect the commissioner’s decision, however, we do not believe his actions warrant a suspension. We feel a reprimand or public censure would have been appropriate," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.