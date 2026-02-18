Illinois university moves classes online after learning ICE is operating in the same building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A university in Illinois announced it is moving some classes online after learning that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is renting office space in the same building as one of its locations.

"Lewis University was recently alerted that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is leasing office space within the building where we operate our Oak Brook location at 1111 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, Illinois, and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is utilizing space for its administrative offices," the university said in an announcement published Sunday.

"Lewis is one of several tenants in the property and does not have control over leasing decisions involving other occupants," the announcement continued. "In light of social media attention referencing the potential for protests at the site, and the community's concerns regarding ICE, we are taking precautionary steps to support a safe, productive, and welcoming learning environment for all."

According to the announcement, all in-person classes at the university’s Oak Brook location from Feb. 16 through Feb. 21 will "transition to online delivery where possible."

"This adjustment is one of several measures being implemented to ensure continuity of instruction while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. We are communicating directly with property management and will provide updates as additional information becomes available," the university said in their statement.

Students are encouraged to utilize the Lewis University Center for Health and Counseling Services or TimelyCare, telehealth services, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, if they need "additional support," the announcement said.

Tensions over ICE have risen following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it. Protests against federal agents have continued to escalate since Alex Pretti was shot and killed on Jan. 24.

In January, ICE reported that it has had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

A spokesperson for Lewis University told Fox News Digital that the institution has no additional comments at this time, and that updates will be forthcoming about their operations at Oak Brook beyond Feb. 21.

