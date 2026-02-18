Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Chicago Bears

Bears' Caleb Williams explains meanings behind nail polish, says critics won’t stop him

The Bears quarterback made it clear that he has 'no issue' addressing critics

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Drew Brees on being First Ballot, Caleb Williams’ future, Sam Darnold | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Drew Brees on being First Ballot, Caleb Williams’ future, Sam Darnold | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Drew Brees joins Colin Cowherd to discuss being voted into the Hall of Fame first ballot, Caleb Williams’ future as the Chicago Bears’ QB, and how much credit Sam Darnold deserves for the Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caleb Williams’ signature look continues to stand out. 

The Chicago Bears quarterback has embraced bold nail polish in recent years.

Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, fired back at critics of his manicure choice. He also explained the origin of the nail polish and said it raises awareness for causes close to his heart.

While Williams remembered first painting his fingernails during a visit to the nail salon with his now ex-girlfriend, he also pointed to his mother's career as a nail technician. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caleb Williams nails

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams nails were pained to raise awareness for suicide prevention. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

"One day I was with one of my exes and we were going to the nail salon," he said during a recent appearance on "The Rush Podcast," hosted by NFL defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Williams brushed off the criticism. "I know who I am," he said, noting the manicure has a dual purpose, including trolling opponents.

BEARS' CALEB WILLIAMS SHARES POWERFUL MESSAGE ON PAINTED FINGER NAILS BEFORE SEASON OPENER VS VIKINGS

"And so I did it and it ended up becoming three nails, four nails, five, six... and at a certain point, I was actually doing it because you can't write stuff on your tape. You can't do all that stuff," he said. "So I was doing 'F--- Texas,' with the horns down symbol... I was, like, trolling."

"I enjoy trolling. I do," he said with a laugh, though he said he has to "be careful with it now."

Caleb Williams throws

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys  on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

While the 24-year-old does not have a problem confronting critics, he prefers to respond in a "smart" way.

"Somebody needs to check 'em, some of these guys. You know, all the analysts and stuff. I'll check 'em. I have no issue."

Pushing aside the trolling aspect, Williams now picks designs that support meaningful causes.

Caleb Williams smiles on field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game at Soldier Field on Sept. 8, 2025. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

"I've done mental health number on them and suicide prevention number on it," he rattled off of the nail art he's chosen in the past. "I've done breast cancer awareness, it's just like wearing pink cleats and a pink headband."

"It's just gel on my nails," he continued. "People feel a certain way about it in a masculine sport. I give no f---s to be honest with you, I could care less."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL imposes uniform restrictions on game day. Williams stays within the guidelines while continuing to wear nail polish in support of his causes. 

"I'm going to keep doing it. It's unique to me," he said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue