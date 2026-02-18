Bears' Caleb Williams explains meanings behind nail polish, says critics won’t stop him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caleb Williams’ signature look continues to stand out.

The Chicago Bears quarterback has embraced bold nail polish in recent years.

Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, fired back at critics of his manicure choice. He also explained the origin of the nail polish and said it raises awareness for causes close to his heart.

While Williams remembered first painting his fingernails during a visit to the nail salon with his now ex-girlfriend, he also pointed to his mother's career as a nail technician.

"One day I was with one of my exes and we were going to the nail salon," he said during a recent appearance on "The Rush Podcast," hosted by NFL defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Williams brushed off the criticism. "I know who I am," he said, noting the manicure has a dual purpose, including trolling opponents.

"And so I did it and it ended up becoming three nails, four nails, five, six... and at a certain point, I was actually doing it because you can't write stuff on your tape. You can't do all that stuff," he said. "So I was doing 'F--- Texas,' with the horns down symbol... I was, like, trolling."

"I enjoy trolling. I do," he said with a laugh, though he said he has to "be careful with it now."

While the 24-year-old does not have a problem confronting critics, he prefers to respond in a "smart" way.

"Somebody needs to check 'em, some of these guys. You know, all the analysts and stuff. I'll check 'em. I have no issue."

Pushing aside the trolling aspect, Williams now picks designs that support meaningful causes.

"I've done mental health number on them and suicide prevention number on it," he rattled off of the nail art he's chosen in the past. "I've done breast cancer awareness, it's just like wearing pink cleats and a pink headband."

"It's just gel on my nails," he continued. "People feel a certain way about it in a masculine sport. I give no f---s to be honest with you, I could care less."

The NFL imposes uniform restrictions on game day. Williams stays within the guidelines while continuing to wear nail polish in support of his causes.

"I'm going to keep doing it. It's unique to me," he said.

