SEN TOMMY TUBERVILLE: Bring back the ‘Miracle on Ice’ spirit to Team USA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every four years, Americans of all backgrounds — Republican or Democrat, rich or poor, urban or rural — come together to cheer on the U.S. winter Olympic team. The 2026 Olympics in Milan are in full swing and Americans are once again coming together to cheer on our nation’s athletes who have worked their entire lives to reach the pinnacle of their sport.

For generations, Americans tuned in to the Olympic Games with pride, eager to cheer on fellow American patriots who competed not only for medals, but for the nation itself. Back then, every American loved and was proud of our country — regardless of political disagreements — because they understood what it means to be an American.

Unfortunately, that seems to have changed today. I have been extremely disappointed to see some American athletes expressing "mixed emotions" about representing the United States in this year’s Olympic Games because of their views on politics and — you guessed it — President Donald Trump.

SANDERS CALLS OLYMPIC SKIER 'PROUD AMERICAN' DESPITE HAVING 'MIXED EMOTIONS' ABOUT REPRESENTING US

One freestyle skier recently suggested he was representing only his friends and family rather than the country as a whole. Another athlete referred to herself as "woke" and said it has been a "hard time" for the LGBTQ community under this administration. A few members of the USA women’s ice hockey team felt the need to weigh in on ICE officers enforcing the law and deporting criminals.

Throughout U.S. history, representing the United States meant something bigger than personal branding or selling the world on your personal political agenda. Since our nation’s founding 250 years ago, America has been a shining beacon of democracy, freedom and individual opportunity. The United States is a global leader when it comes to civil rights. If you work hard, you can achieve the American dream, no matter what you look like or where you come from. That spirit of gratitude and national pride once defined our Olympic athletes as well.

Throughout the 20th century, American Olympians understood the enormous responsibility it is to represent the United States. In 1936, Jesse Owens stunned the world by winning four gold medals in track and field in Nazi Germany. He didn’t even have to speak — his actions on the field were a clear rebuke of the Nazi propaganda and disgusting racism happening in Germany at the time. That same year, the working-class boys on the University of Washington rowing team, immortalized as "The Boys in the Boat," defied the odds by capturing gold and once again demonstrated how putting your head down and working can sometimes send a stronger message than shouting into a microphone.

Decades later, at the height of the Cold War, the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, comprised mostly of college students, defeated the seemingly unbeatable Soviet Union in what became known as the "Miracle on Ice." These young athletes were not motivated by wealth or personal fame. They played for love of country, love of sport, and the opportunity to represent the United States during one of the tensest periods in our nation’s history. I’m sure all of these young men didn’t agree on everything — but their shared patriotism brought them together on the ice. Their victory brought hope to millions of Americans and embodied what this country is all about: grit, determination, and hard work.

'MIRACLE ON ICE' STAR RIPS AMERICAN OLYMPIAN OVER REMARKS ABOUT REPRESENTING TEAM USA

Those moments are remembered not because of the medals won, but because of the intense patriotism displayed by the athletes who understood the responsibility of representing their country. They understood that stepping onto the Olympic stage meant carrying the hopes and pride of millions back home. They embraced the responsibilities and challenges that came with it and proudly wore the American uniform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Today’s Olympians benefit from resources previous generations could only dream about. When I was growing up, the Olympics were for amateurs. But many of today’s Olympians are professionals who are blessed with elite training facilities, advanced sports science, college sports development pipelines, lucrative sponsorships and other financial incentives. The United States invests heavily in preparing our athletes for success, providing opportunities unmatched by most of the world. Despite all of these privileges, some of the U.S. Olympians on this year’s team seem to have forgotten what an enormous privilege it is to be an American.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Before I became a U.S. Senator, I spent nearly 40 years coaching. I used to tell my players this all the time: if you were lucky enough to be born in the United States, you have already won the lottery. But the only thing this country owes you is an opportunity. The rest is up to you. This is especially true for our Olympic athletes. Representing your country on the world stage is one of the highest honors in athletics. Getting to wear the red, white, and blue is a privilege, not a right.

If you aren’t proud to represent this country, you shouldn’t be on our Olympic team. If standing on the podium and hearing our national anthem blasted over the speakers doesn’t bring you to tears, you don’t deserve to wear our great flag. And if you hate this country so much, no one is stopping you from moving somewhere else. Americans will always celebrate athletic excellence. But what has historically made U.S. Olympians truly inspiring is their willingness to put personal differences aside and represent the values that make this country great. I hope to see a change in attitude from our U.S. Olympians, a renewed sense of pride in this country, and a return to the unity that once defined the American Olympic spirit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEN TOMMY TUBERVILLE