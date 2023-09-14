Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida registered sex offender posed as teenager's friend's father when he picked girl up and met her mother

Austin Powers was arrested in Plant City for a similar incident in 2016

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Florida state trooper honored at 2022 Patriot Awards Video

Florida state trooper honored at 2022 Patriot Awards

Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Schuck joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the decision to risk her own life to stop a drunk driver and her experience being honored at the Patriot Awards in 2022. 

A St. Petersburg, Florida, man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly met a 14-year-old girl online, and traveled to pick her up and take her back to his residence, police said.

The Largo Police Department said officers responded to a report of a 14-year-old runaway in June 2023.

When the officers arrived, they spoke with the girl’s parents, who said they recently learned she was secretly talking with a man on Snapchat.

FLORIDA COUPLE CHARGED AFTER KIDS FOUND IN SQUALID CONDITIONS, AMONG BUGS AND WEARING DIRTY CLOTHES: COPS

Austin Powers mugshot

Austin Powers booking photo (Largo Police Department)

Investigators also learned the man, later identified as 26-year-old Austin Lawrence Powers, picked up the teenager at least once and took her to his residence.

Days later, police said, Powers allegedly picked the girl up again, but this time posed as one of her friend’s fathers when he met the victim’s mother.

GOOD SAMARITAN PULLS FLORIDA MAN FROM BURNING CAR

police car lights

After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Austin Powers, a registered sex offender in Florida. (iStock)

Police said during the meeting, Powers said he was a parent of one of the victim’s friends, adding that he was taking her daughter to play with his daughter at his residence.

After a further and more extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the man as Powers, a registered sex offender in Florida.

Powers was previously arrested for a similar incident in Plant City back in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.