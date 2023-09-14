Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Good Samaritan pulls Florida man from burning car

"Everybody has that in them, the instinct to help," says rescuer

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Good Samaritan pulls man from burning car in Florida Video

Good Samaritan pulls man from burning car in Florida

A Florida man came to the rescue of a man whose car was on fire early morning Sept. 10, 2023. Aaron Mesmer with FOX 13 Tampa reports.

A good Samaritan's quick actions over the weekend in Florida likely saved the life of a driver who crashed into a consignment store.

A drunk driver lost control of his SUV, hit a telephone phone and then slammed into The Second Time Around consignment boutique in Seminole around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol told FOX 13 Tampa Bay. 

"If I had been like even 30 seconds too late, he would have been in those flames," Travis DuPont, who was on his way home from work when he saw the crash and pulled over to help, told the TV station.

The daring rescue was caught on camera by Stephanie Turow. It shows DuPont running over to the SUV, reaching through the window, unbuckling the driver's seatbelt, freeing his legs and pulling him out. 

ARIZONA TROOPER RESCUES BURRO WHOSE MOTHER WAS KILLED BY CAR

Freeze frame shows good Samaritan pulling man from burning car

Travis DuPont said he knew he needed to act fast when he heard the car was on fire. (Stephanie Turow)

"Maybe 20-30 seconds, the whole car was engulfed in flames," Turow said. "It makes me want to cry now just because it was very scary, very scary moment. And yeah, he's very, very lucky to be alive."

DuPont said he knew he had to act fast, and hopes others would have done the same thing. 

94-YEAR-OLD WOMAN TRAVELS ACROSS US TO SEE 90-YEAR-OLD SISTER ONE LAST TIME

Picture of the aftermath of the crash and fire

Florida Highway Patrol told FOX 13 Tampa Bay that a drunk driver lost control of his SUV, hit a telephone pole and then slammed into a consignment shop around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 10, 2023. (Stephanie Turow)

The crash and fire scene after being cleared by investigators

The scene in front of a consignment store in Seminole, Florida, after an SUV crashed into it and caught on fire. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everybody has that in them, the instinct to help," he said. "I just hope that when the going gets tough and that actually happens, everybody is capable of being a hero."

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. As of Tuesday, FHP has not charged him. The consignment shop is back open for business. 