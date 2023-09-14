Expand / Collapse search
Florida couple charged after kids found in squalid conditions, among bugs and wearing dirty clothes: cops

One of the children allegedly went to school with roaches in her backpack, prompting a visit to the home by authorities

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Florida couple has been arrested after their child went to school with roaches in her backpack and authorities discovered the family to be living in horrid conditions. 

Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds are both charged with child neglect after Volusia County sheriff's deputies found the family home to be in deplorable condition, Fox Orlando reported. 

Florida couple arrested child neglect

Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds are accused of having their children live in squalid conditions in their home.  (Volusia County Sheriffs Office)

Authorities reported the home didn't have a working air conditioner and that old food, dirty dishes, and clothes covered the floor and most of the other surfaces in the living room and kitchen. Images released by the sheriff's office show rooms covered with various items and unsanitary conditions in the bathroom and the refrigerator. 

Florida home is a mess

A bed with dirty sheets and a garbage pile in the home of Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds. (Volusia County Sheriffs Office)

Deputies also said the home was infested with roaches and other bugs. The couple's four children were also dressed in dirty clothes, authorities said. 

Rounds allegedly became confrontational when authorities attempted to speak with him. He said the home was in such disarray because of financial difficulties. 

Florida home mess

A room inside a home where the children of Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds were found to be living in squalid conditions.  (Volusia County Sheriffs Office)

The four children were handed over to temporary guardians. 

