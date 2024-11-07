Florida man accused of grabbing women by the throat at polling place over political candidate choices

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly grabbing two different women by the throat at a polling place during an argument over political candidate choices.

Stuart McMillan, 71, got into a verbal argument with two women over their choices for political candidates at approximately 12:30 p.m., and an altercation ensued, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said.

McMillan allegedly pulled one of the women’s flags to the ground and grabbed her by the throat and hair, HCSO deputies said. When the other woman came to her rescue, he reportedly grabbed her by the throat, too.

Though the sheriff's department didn’t specify which candidates the opposing parties supported, Rep. Danny Alvarez, who represents House District 69 in Hillsborough County, reportedly witnessed the altercation.

Alvarez, a Republican and Army veteran, said the women were holding flags that supported Vice President Kamala Harris while McMillan showed up waving a Donald Trump flag.

He claimed that an argument began, followed by fighting with their flags and then the alleged throat grabbing by McMillan, according to FloridaPolitics.com.

"It looked like they were playing swords with flags," said Alvarez, who reportedly helped break up the altercation.

The incident happened near the Palmetto Club at the Fishhawk Ranch polling location in the Tampa suburb of Lithia, where deputies said the victims and suspect were exercising both their right to vote and freedom of speech.

"Our community is built on respect and understanding, even when opinions differ," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Violence has no place in our community, and we will hold anyone accountable who disrupts the safety and civility of our neighborhoods here in Hillsborough County."

McMillan was arrested and charged with two counts of battery.

In a deep red state that President-elect Donald Trump easily won, Hillsborough County had a fairly slim margin with Trump garnering 341,323 votes (50.9%) to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 320,663 votes (47.8%).

Hillsborough County was the closest margin of victory for Trump in the greater Tampa Bay area.