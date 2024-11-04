Florida man jailed after 'intentionally' striking US rep's campaign manager outside early voting site

A Florida man is behind bars after a physical altercation at an early voting site in Pinellas County over the weekend involving the campaign manager of U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Andrew Francis, 32, was arrested for simple battery on Monday evening, according to Pinellas County Jail records.

Francis allegedly struck the woman with his shoulder outside the county courthouse in Clearwater on Saturday, which was one of the early voting sites in the area, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Though the woman wasn't identified by law enforcement, Luna said on her campaign Facebook account that the victim is her campaign manager.

Clearwater police told the local outlet that Francis "made numerous aggressive actions and used verbal obscenities toward an opposing political group" while walking toward the crosswalk outside the courthouse before noon on Saturday.

He allegedly came in contact with two people from the opposing political group and "intentionally struck the victim with his shoulder, causing the victim to lose her balance," an arrest affidavit reviewed by FOX 13 said.

As of late Monday night, Francis remained booked in the county jail on $500 bond.