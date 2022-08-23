Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Fire that destroyed Massachusetts marina was caused by gasoline vapors, investigators say

Massachusetts boatyard employee still in hospital after sustaining injuries

Associated Press
Gasoline vapors ignited by a spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital, investigators said.

The fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Friday that drew more than 100 firefighters and sent a plume of thick black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts that could be seen for miles was determined to be accidental, according to a statement Monday from the state fire marshal and local authorities.

The investigation determined that the fire began inside a building at the boatyard where a worker had been replacing a boat’s gas tank.

A multi-alarm fire rips through the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned's Point Road in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. The fire was started when gasoline vapors ignited due to a gas tank replacement.

A multi-alarm fire rips through the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned's Point Road in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. The fire was started when gasoline vapors ignited due to a gas tank replacement. (Peter Pereira/USA Today Network via REUTERS)

The fire, fanned by winds of up to 25 mph, spread to six buildings, 47 vehicles and 14 boats, authorities said.

The injured worker remains in the hospital but is expected to survive. Three firefighters who suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion injuries were treated at the hospital and released.

Mattapoisett is about 50 miles south of Boston.