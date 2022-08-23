Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 22
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 6-7-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
MassCash - 5-14-15-17-19
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Numbers Day - 7-8-9-2
Numbers Evening - 2-9-7-6
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
