Illegal immigrant truck driver accused of killing Indiana man after running red light

A truck driver arrested Wednesday for allegedly running a red light and causing a fatal crash in Indiana is an illegal alien from India, multiple federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

Singh Sukhdeep received is commercial driver's license in May 2025. He was caught crossing the U.S. border in 2018, but released. He was a minor at the time of the crossing.

Sukhdeep is now in ICE custody.

The crash occurred in Hendricks County, Indiana, located just west of Indianapolis.

Citing multiple eyewitnesses, KXIN reported that the Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer ran a red light, striking a Chevrolet pickup truck and sending it careening across a median, where it struck another vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This tragedy comes less than two weeks after another illegal alien driving a semi truck killed four innocent people in Indiana," DHS told Fox News. "It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America’s roads. These tragedies are 100% preventable and we pray for the family and victim."

DHS explained that Sukhdeep was released into the U.S. under the 1997 Flores consent decree, which stemmed from the 1993 Supreme Court case Reno v. Flores, where civil liberties and immigrant rights groups filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of illegal alien children detained in Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) custody. INS later became U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The result of the decree was that children who crossed the border illegally were to be released to a parent or adult relative, rather than being detained.

The Trump administration moved to abolish the Clinton-era policy in 2019, the year after Sukhdeep crossed the border.

The crash comes about two weeks after Bekzhan Beishekeev, an illegal alien truck driver from Kazakhstan, allegedly killed four people in another crash in Indiana. He entered the U.S. in 2023 using the Biden-era CBP One app, and was released into the country. He was later issued a CDL in Pennsylvania.

In another high profile case from last August, an Indian illegal alien Harjinder Singh, who was issued a CDL in California, allegedly made an illegal U-turn, jackknifing his truck and causing a crash that killed three people. He was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

The DOT said Singh failed an English Language Proficiency test, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs.