Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Fire rips through Massachusetts boat yard, black smoke seen for miles

Massachusetts boatyard fire seen from weather radar

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large fire in a Massachusetts boat yard destroyed several boats, buildings and vehicles Friday, creating enough smoke that it was picked up by weather radar.

In footage taken by a local new outlet the boatyard was engulfed in flames and black smoke.

A multi-alarm fire rips through the Mattapoisett Boat Yard on Ned's Point Road in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Aug. 19, 2022.  

A multi-alarm fire rips through the Mattapoisett Boat Yard on Ned's Point Road in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Aug. 19, 2022.   (Peter Pereira/USA Today Network via REUTERS)

TEXAS CHEMICAL PLANT CATCHES FIRE FORCING EVACUATION, SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS

The extent of the damage is unclear. But on the Mattapoisett Boatyard’s website it says the boatyard caters primarily to recreational boaters, and has the capacity to store up to 150 vessels.

"A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast," Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard, told WJAR-TV. "Everything went up. I think we lost everything."

As of Friday Price said he knew of one person who was injured.

People view a multi-alarm fire as it rips through the Mattapoisett Boat Yard on Ned's Point Road in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Aug. 19, 2022.  

People view a multi-alarm fire as it rips through the Mattapoisett Boat Yard on Ned's Point Road in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Aug. 19, 2022.   (Peter Pereira/USA Today Network via REUTERS)

BROTHERS FOUND DEAD AFTER JUMPING OFF 'JAWS BRIDGE' IN MARTHA'S VINEYARD

The Mattapoisett fire department has not yet released information relating to the fire.

The cause of the massive fire is still under investigation and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the police department for comment. 

Firefighters from around the region were called to the scene, including firefighters from Providence, R.I., some 30 miles from the Mattapoisett boatyard.

The dense black smoke could reportedly be seen for miles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a warning of elevated fire risk due to the hot dry conditions.

The Weather Service in Boston said it had identified "what is most likely a smoke plume" following the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.