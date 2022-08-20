Fire rips through Massachusetts boat yard, black smoke seen for miles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large fire in a Massachusetts boat yard destroyed several boats, buildings and vehicles Friday, creating enough smoke that it was picked up by weather radar.

In footage taken by a local new outlet the boatyard was engulfed in flames and black smoke.

The extent of the damage is unclear. But on the Mattapoisett Boatyard’s website it says the boatyard caters primarily to recreational boaters, and has the capacity to store up to 150 vessels.

"A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast," Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard, told WJAR-TV. "Everything went up. I think we lost everything."

As of Friday Price said he knew of one person who was injured.

The Mattapoisett fire department has not yet released information relating to the fire.

The cause of the massive fire is still under investigation and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the police department for comment.

Firefighters from around the region were called to the scene, including firefighters from Providence, R.I., some 30 miles from the Mattapoisett boatyard.

The dense black smoke could reportedly be seen for miles.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a warning of elevated fire risk due to the hot dry conditions.

The Weather Service in Boston said it had identified "what is most likely a smoke plume" following the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.