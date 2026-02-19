Armed Georgia man arrested at US Capitol told police he wanted to 'talk' to Congress: docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Georgia man who was arrested while carrying a loaded firearm and running onto the U.S. Capitol grounds told authorities he wanted to talk to a member of Congress, according to court records.

Carter Camacho, 18, appeared in federal court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond.

Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, parked a Mercedes SUV near the Capitol, exited, and ran toward the building carrying a loaded shotgun and additional rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

He was wearing body armor and camouflage-style clothing, documents state.

As he climbed up the stairs to the building, a uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officer asked Camacho what he was carrying. Camacho raised his right arm and clutched a firearm, which turned out to be a Mossberg Model 88 12-guage shotgun, federal prosecutors said.

He complied with order to halt and get on the ground.

"He also told USCP officers that he was just there to talk to a Member of Congress," court records state.

Court documents did not say if Camacho mentioned a specific lawmaker.

The shotgun was loaded with seven rounds and the safety was off, authorities said. An additional 17 rounds of ammunition were stored in a carrier attached to the stock of the weapon, authorities said.

Near Camacho's vehicle, officers found a knife. The area outside the Capitol was later cleared and reopened.

Camacho is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. His next court date is March 2.