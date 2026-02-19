Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Washington DC

Armed Georgia man arrested at US Capitol told police he wanted to 'talk' to Congress: docs

Carter Camacho, 18, was wearing body armor and camouflage when he was arrested carrying a Mossberg shotgun, authorities say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
US Capitol Police stop armed suspect running toward Capitol building Video

US Capitol Police stop armed suspect running toward Capitol building

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who ran toward the Capitol building while armed with a shotgun on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Georgia man who was arrested while carrying a loaded firearm and running onto the U.S. Capitol grounds told authorities he wanted to talk to a member of Congress, according to court records. 

Carter Camacho, 18, appeared in federal court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond. 

Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, parked a Mercedes SUV near the Capitol, exited, and ran toward the building carrying a loaded shotgun and additional rounds of ammunition, authorities said. 

INVESTIGATORS SEEK MOTIVE AFTER GEORGIA MAN ALLEGEDLY RAN TOWARD CAPITOL WITH LOADED SHOTGUN

A man being arrested at the USCP

Police identified Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, as the armed person arrested earlier at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Camacho allegedly told authorities that he just wanted to talk to a member of Congress.  (USCP)

He was wearing body armor and camouflage-style clothing, documents state. 

As he climbed up the stairs to the building, a uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officer asked Camacho what he was carrying. Camacho raised his right arm and clutched a firearm, which turned out to be a Mossberg Model 88 12-guage shotgun, federal prosecutors said. 

TRUMP'S MOTORCADE ROUTE ADJUSTED AFTER SECRET SERVICE FINDS 'SUSPICIOUS OBJECT' AT PALM BEACH AIRPORT

Gun confiscated by officers that a man was holding when he charged the USCP building

Police identified Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, as the armed person arrested earlier at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.  (USCP)

He complied with order to halt and get on the ground. 

"He also told USCP officers that he was just there to talk to a Member of Congress," court records state. 

Court documents did not say if Camacho mentioned a specific lawmaker.

The shotgun was loaded with seven rounds and the safety was off, authorities said. An additional 17 rounds of ammunition were stored in a carrier attached to the stock of the weapon, authorities said.

Security video of a man running with a shotgun near the Capitol

Carter Camacho was allegedly spotted with a shotgun near the U.S. Capitol.  (Justice Department)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Near Camacho's vehicle, officers found a knife. The area outside the Capitol was later cleared and reopened.

Camacho is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. His next court date is March 2. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue