Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Olympic shame over Hitler T-shirts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!





Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- IOC sells out of controversial 1936 Berlin Olympics t-shirts featuring Nazi propaganda

- Rabid anti-semite rips LeBron James over innocuous Israel comments at NBA All-Star Game

- Spike Lee wears pro-Palestinian outfit to NBA All-Star Game with Israeli-born player competing

TOP STORY: The International Olympic Committee sparked outrage by selling "Heritage Collection" t-shirts reproducing the 1936 Berlin Games poster—a key piece of Hitler’s Aryan supremacy propaganda. Critics slammed the move as a "sickening affront to decency." While the IOC cited historical context and athlete achievements like Jesse Owens’, the limited-edition shirts have already sold out, fueling a massive ethics firestorm.

VIDEO: U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz says the United Nations has an "atrocious history" on antisemitism and urges institutional change. WATCH HERE:

FOUL SHOT: At the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James faced sharp criticism from longtime anti-semite Mehdi Hasan after responding to a question about his message for Israeli fans. James stated he hoped to inspire people "to be better in general," but Hasan blasted the superstar on X, calling him a "disgrace."

ANTISEMITISM SPIKE: Film director Spike Lee ignited controversy at the recent NBA All-Star Game by wearing a pro-Palestinian outfit courtside. His fashion statement coincided with a historic moment: Portland Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija became the first Israeli-born player to compete in the game, sporting the Israeli flag on his jersey. While the players focused on hoops, Lee’s attire ensured politics stole the spotlight.

HATE REMAINS: An immigration judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to deport Mohsen Mahdawi, a leader of anti-Israel protests at Columbia University. Judge Nina Froes terminated the case after federal authorities failed to certify a key document as required by law. The DHS condemned the decision, vowing to keep fighting the "activist judge" to revoke Mahdawi's visa. Law and order—derailed by paperwork.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ariella Noveck and Josh Weiner praise Chicago for adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism into municipal law. The move is in stark contrast to New York City, where new mayor Zohran Mamdani watered down the Big Apple's definition of anti-Jewish hate.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: ""If I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career, I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great at sports but be better in general in life. So, hopefully, someday I could make it over there. Like I said, I’ve never been over there, but I heard great things. I appreciate the question." - NBA superstar LeBron James on Israel.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here