NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘MERCY’ FOR MURDERERS - Dem Senate candidate walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer. Continue reading …



FIRST AMENDMENT FIGHT - Federal court deals major blow to Big Tech over right to censor content. Continue reading …

DRILLING DOWN - Biden admin sides against Native Americans in crackdown on oil leasing near Indigenous site. Continue reading …

‘CARING COMMUNITY’ - Martha's Vineyard resident says migrants will get more services than 'down south.' Continue reading …



‘SIGNS OF DISCONNECT’ - Meghan Markle like 'fish out of water' as body language expert analyzes royal ties. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SEEKING RELIEF - US manufacturers call for action ahead of midterm elections. Continue reading …



WHERE THE BUCK STOPS - Inflation will pick midterm election winner in November: opinion. Continue reading …



KEY ISSUES - GOP leads Democrats by large margin on issues that most voters say will decide midterm elections: poll. Continue reading …

MEDIA

RATINGS DISASTER - Rachel Maddow’s reduced workload keeps hurting MSNBC as 'glorified understudy' Alex Wagner struggles in demo. Continue reading …



‘CRUELTY ON THE BORDER’ - MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die.’ Continue reading …

‘IT’S WHAT THEY DO’ - MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way.' Continue reading …

‘ALL ABOUT VIRTUE SIGNALING’ - CNN mocked for report on how migrants 'enriched' Martha's Vineyard. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president? Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Martha's Vineyard residents are so proud of the way they handled migrants. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

‘EXTREMELY CONFUSING LAW’ - NYC's gun-free zones don't 'make sense' with experts calling strategy 'low-hanging fruit.' Continue reading …

MEMPHIS BLUES - Inner-city residents sound off on safety after live-streamed shooting, Eliza Fletcher killing. Continue reading …



GRANNY RAP - Utah Republican mocked online for ‘wholesome’ campaign video. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Is Martha's Vineyard really congratulating itself for surviving its ever-so-brief encounter with Hispanics? Yes, it is."

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.