Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Meghan Markle like 'fish out of water' as body language expert analyzes royal ties

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday by the royal family during a funeral at Westminster Abbey followed by a burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle outside central London.

Her state funeral marked the culmination of 10 days of mourning Her Majesty following her death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The queen’s ceremony was attended by dignitaries from around the world, including President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, but royals (current and former) were watched with a strict eye as body language experts revealed Meghan Markle showed signs of "disconnect" from the family and was forced to grieve on her own.

Psychotherapist and human behavior expert Dr. Robi Ludwig explained to Fox News Digital that Meghan seemed like a "fish out of water" and may have even used fashion as her own personal shield by wearing an oversized black hat to help her disengage entirely from the somber event.

Prince Harry and Meghan departed from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States due to what they described as the British media's intrusion and racist demeanor toward their family.

They’ve rarely returned to the United Kingdom but most recently attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, when they were present for one royal obligation during the five-day event before celebrating daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage.

As the Duchess of Sussex waited to be seated, she kept her hands clutched together, indicating "she is closed off to her environment and trying to comfort herself at the same time."

Ludwig added, "I don’t think this is what she anticipated. Meghan Markle did not consider the cause and effect of her actions and how this could come to harm her."

In one image from the sovereign's ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Ludwig described Prince Harry’s protective nature over his wife as he appeared to comfort her.

"Harry has to focus on his wife, indicated by his body language of holding her hand and leaning toward her," Ludwig said.

"Meghan is using the hat to hide, a very different presentation style than she's exhibited in the past. She is looking down because she feels the disapproval and is out of her element."

Though Markle may have felt "disapproval," one royal expert previously told Fox News Digital that he believes Markle did "really well" over the past week.

"She hasn't appeared like she's trying to come over and muscle in on anything. She's just basically gone and done whatever was required," royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, adding that she's even won over some in the U.K.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was seated behind his father, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla. Prince William and Kate Middleton were positioned on the opposite side of the row with their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

"Harry looks sad about the day and one can imagine feels like a man between two worlds," Ludwig said. "He's given up a lot and his contemplative face is showing the pain for everything that has happened over the years. I don't think Harry ever anticipated that his actions would cause this type of lasting strife. If the queen was his anchor to the family, that, too, has been lost."

While leaving the funeral, Meghan walked behind Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Ludwig said Markle’s stance stood out as there was an "in syncness" with the royal family while she was still "solemn but looking forward, indicating a presence in the moment."

She added: "Meghan, with her head tilted down, covering her face, indicating feelings of shame and victimization. There is a sense that she is upset and uncomfortable. Her body language indicates a disconnection with the other family members and a discomfort with her current status among the working royals. She is definitely feeling the coldness and is very uncomfortable about it. She is like a fish out of water, and it's obvious."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained close together throughout the 10-day mourning period and were regularly seen holding hands as they greeted mourners or attended engagements in honor of the queen, an unlikely move for working members of the royal family.

"As we’ve seen throughout this funeral, Harry and Meghan consistently stay close and touch whenever possible — they seem to be like two magnets drawn to each other," body language expert Tonya Reiman said.

She noted the differences between the brothers as Harry appeared shell-shocked while William looked moved throughout the proceedings.

"Throughout the ceremony, you could clearly see that although William was the picture of what the royal family is meant to convey, he was clearly emotional," Reiman said.

"This is a moment where you see true grief on William’s face. Note his eyebrows going up and pulling together, the lines going downward between his eyes and the sorrow demonstrated by the anxiety in his forehead."

Reiman agreed the newly appointed Princess of Wales conveyed the "royal face," saying, "We don’t know what she is truly feeling with the face veil, the proper posture and the arms down by her sides. She is the picture of a woman who needs to be strong and is fully holding it together."

She added, "Kate looks so regal. She has stepped into the role of Princess of Wales seamlessly. It’s very easy to see why William fell in love with her. She couldn’t be more suited for the role or more warm as a mother."

Royal expert Shannon Spence believed the distance from the Duchess of Sussex was "to be expected" following years of turmoil from within the family.

"I think this distance we are seeing between the Duchess of Sussex is to be expected," Spence told Fox News Digital.

"Over the past two years, she has not held back in the public forum how she feels about the institution and how she feels she was treated by her in-laws. The sense of isolation is palpable and would be natural given all that’s occurred."