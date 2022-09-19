Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’

Comedian Francesca Fiorentini suggested that 'cruelty on the border' has been a 'bipartisan consensus'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
MSNBC guest suggests choice at border is allowing immigrants ‘into this country’ or ‘death’ Video

MSNBC guest suggests choice at border is allowing immigrants ‘into this country’ or ‘death’

Francesca Fiorentini suggested Republicans have actually forced Democrats to be tougher on the border in recent years during a Sunday night panel.

MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death."

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. 

Fiorentini slammed Republicans but went on to suggest that both sides have been too tough on illegal immigrants in recent years. 

"But the reality is that cruelty on the border has been a bipartisan consensus, sadly," she claimed. "And Democrats have been dragged to the right by Republicans, further militarizing the border, giving CBP [Customs and Border Patrol] even more money. This is one of the largest federal agencies that is insanely militarized, right? It has crazy jurisdiction."

Migrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona in the early morning of July 11, 2022. 

BORDER AGENTS BLAST KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER CLAIM, SAY IT'S ‘FAR FROM SECURE’

The comedian suggested that the Democratic Party needs to be more compassionate to the waves of people trying to cross America’s southern border.

"And so, I am looking for vision from Democrats on actually, not just humanizing migrants — which is just the lowest bar right? But truly, how can we be better than the narco gangs that these folks are running from?" she said.

After suggesting many migrants have been coming from Venezuela, she recalled waves of migration from other troubled nations. 

"Only a few months ago, you had Haitian migrants being chased on horseback. And yet, Ukrainian migrants, refugees, have been welcomed into this country - which they should be," Fiorentini claimed.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. 

DESANTIS HITS BACK AT CRITICS OVER HIS MOVE TO FLY MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD

She pitched the complicated political problem in simplistic terms.

"And the answer is this: It is either death or accepting folks into this country. There is only two options here. And I will go with letting people into this country instead of letting them die," she said.

The host, rather than pushing back, appeared to agree. 

FILE - A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021.  (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

"Always," Mohyeldin replied. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.