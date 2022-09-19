LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER EXCEPT MORE DIVISION AND DEMONIZATION

LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the Democrats are going to lose in the House and the Senate. And it remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment. Now, his cognitive decline, everybody knows that.

It's obvious he needs cards for pretty much everything. And lately it seems he doesn't just need electoral support from women, but physical support as well, like whenever he is walking with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That was odd. And today, attending the Queen's funeral, Dr. Jill seemed more like nursemaid Jill than First Lady. Then rudely, did you notice this? The Bidens actually arrived late and thus, in a very awkward moment, the president of the United States had to stand and be told to wait.

As military heroes processed in. The Guardian writing after arriving hand in hand, the Bidens finally sat down in their places at the Abbey at 10:05 a.m. The schedule published by Buckingham Palace suggested the 500 invited dignitaries should have been seated between 9:35 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., perhaps as a consequences of the opting out of the busses, taking other leaders from the assembly point at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

