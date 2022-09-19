CNN mocked for report on how migrants 'enriched' Martha's Vineyard: ‘It's all about virtue signaling’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN described in a report on Sunday how illegal immigrants "enriched" the lives of Martha’s Vineyard residents after being moved there by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

The article featured the title "‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard" and spotlighted several individuals, including a local volunteer and a Venezuelan woman.

"During their whirlwind 44-hour visit this week, migrants like the young Venezuelan woman left an indelible mark on their accidental hosts in this isolated enclave known as a summer playground for former US presidents, celebrities and billionaires," Ray Sanchez wrote.

The piece praised the volunteers and local citizens who looked after the migrants before they were moved to a military base less than two days later.

"The guests, including young children, boarded buses Friday morning around the corner from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Days of uncertainty on the small island off the coast of Massachusetts and a massive effort by locals to provide for them ended with a new odyssey – a ferry ride and then another bus caravan to temporary housing at Joint Base Cape Cod," Sanchez wrote.

The article’s title, along with the lavish praise on the ritzy island, was ridiculed by social media users.

"’They enriched us’ (right before we called in the military to deport them) perfectly captures the current state of the Democrat party and its followers. It's all about virtue signaling," EpochTV host Hans Mahncke tweeted.

Grabien founder Tom Elliot tweeted, "New England progressives nominating themselves for a Nobel Peace Prize after commingling w/ migrants for nearly 2 full days."

"But get out anyway," Texas Public Policy Foundation VP Chuck DeVore wrote from the perspective of islanders.

Actor Carl Marino commented, "’They enriched us’…. then we activated the national guard to make sure to get them the hell off our island."

"What is this spin," opinion writer Nicole Russell asked.

Columnist David Marcus tweeted, "I mean, you don’t want to be too enriched. Or like, over-enriched."

Martha’s Vineyard’s response to illegal immigrants being moved to their island has been criticized and ridiculed by Twitter users and Republican figures over the past few days. The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce described the issue of handling an influx of 50 migrants as a "humanitarian crisis."

Customs and Border Protection statistics indicated that this number constitutes approximately 0.0025% of migrant encounters experienced at the border so far this year.

CNN was one of many mainstream media outlets that attacked DeSantis for moving illegal immigrants to the liberal enclave. The news organization was also one of several praising the brief efforts of the community to care for the migrants prior to shipping them off to another location.