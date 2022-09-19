SEAN HANNITY: Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests

Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard and other liberal cities are upset over Texas and Florida governors sending migrants to their sanctuary cities on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THEY BOOTED ALL OF THEIR NEWLY ARRIVED GUESTS OUT OF TOWN

SEAN HANNITY: Late last week, the governor sent all of America's woke deeply compassionate liberals into a fit of hysteria. Apparently, DeSantis had the unmitigated audacity to relocate homeless and hungry migrants, provide them with food and lodging, and then those that volunteered, they had a choice to go or not go. They flew north to Martha's Vineyard, a community that claims to be welcoming and inclusive. Now, last week we showed you the welcoming signs.

It's all over the island. And it reads, We stand with immigrants and refugees. All are welcome here. Well, as it turns out, the wealthy Democrats on the island, they're not welcoming, they're not inclusive and based on their own definition of racism and xenophobia. Yeah, they're both on steroids. The 50 illegals were kicked out the next day. After one night, they called in the military and had every single one of them removed from the island, all while patting themselves on the back for serving them one hot meal and giving them a place to stay for one night. Now, according to the good people of Martha's Vineyard, well, they just don't have the resources to care for 50 new guests.

This despite a $10 million budget surplus. Scores of vacant hotel rooms that we checked online. We found rooms available for 120 or more. They only had 50. And what about the thousands of unused rooms and bedrooms in the island's empty vacation homes?

