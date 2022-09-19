Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

GOP leads Democrats by large margin on issues that most voters say will decide midterm elections: poll

Republicans and Democrats are currently tied on the generic congressional ballot

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Judy Miller: This is why Democrats are worried over the midterms Video

Judy Miller: This is why Democrats are worried over the midterms

Fox News contributor Judy Miller reacted to reports Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer considers the Democrats' chance of keeping the Senate as 60% and 40% chance of keeping the House come November on 'Fox News Live.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With just 50 days until the highly anticipated midterm elections, voters trust the Republican Party over Democrats to best handle the key issues that they say are most likely to determine the outcome, according to a new national poll.

The latest NBC poll of registered voters found that nearly 60% of voters reported that a candidate's position on cost of living is the most important factor when considering who they will vote for this fall, compared to just 37% who said a candidate's stance on abortion is the most important factor.

Those results bode well for Republicans. By a large margin, Republicans are viewed by voters as better equipped than Democrats to handle economic issues, 47% to 28%. 

11 SENATE RACES WILL DETERMINE WHETHER DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE CHAMBER AFTER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Abortion has become a rising midterm issue since the ruling on the Dobbs decision, with several Democrat candidates released campaign ads bashing their GOP opponent's pro-life stance.

Abortion has become a rising midterm issue since the ruling on the Dobbs decision, with several Democrat candidates released campaign ads bashing their GOP opponent's pro-life stance. (Paul Sancya)

The poll found that 20% of registered voters believe that threats to the democracy are the most concerning issues currently facing the country. This comes after President Biden claimed in several recent speeches that "MAGA Republicans" are a "threat to the democracy," while also comparing their philosophy to "semi-fascism." 

The same NBC poll found that Republicans and Democrats are tied on the generic congressional ballot, 46% to 46%. The results revealed a slight narrowing in favor of the Democrats compared to an August poll, also from NBC, that reported the GOP led the Democrats 47% to 45%.

KARL ROVE: DEMOCRATS ARE IN TROUBLE IF REPUBLICANS MAKE THE MIDTERMS A REFERENDUM ON BIDEN

Over 2 million illegal migrants have come into the United States from the southern border this fiscal year.

Over 2 million illegal migrants have come into the United States from the southern border this fiscal year. (John Moore)

The cost of living was the top concern to 18% of voters, followed by jobs and the economy at 16%. Immigration and the crisis along the southern border ranked at 12%. Fewer than 10% of respondents identified abortion as the top issue facing the country.

President Joe Biden's job approval stood at 45% among registered voters, up three percentage points since August.

President Joe Biden received a slight boost in his approval.

President Joe Biden received a slight boost in his approval. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Despite a slight boost in his national job approval rating, 58% disapprove of his handling of the economy after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out with their annual inflation report that revealed inflation rose to 8.3% in August. After over 2 million illegal immigrants encounters along the southern border this fiscal year, almost 55% of voters disapprove of Biden's handling of the border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBC News survey was conducted from Sept. 9-13, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics