Bondi, Patel announce seizure of over $509M in cocaine linked to cartels

Attorney General Pam Bondi says cocaine linked to Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Sinaloa Cartel

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have announced the seizure of over $509 million in illegal drugs.

Bondi and Patel announced the seizure during a press conference on Wednesday, saying the Coast Guard interdicted almost 45,000 pounds of cocaine and 3,800 pounds of marijuana worth over $509 million.

According to Bondi, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Sinaloa Cartel were both "heavily tied" to these drug shipments.

"This is a major blow to their financial operations and their efforts to distribute drugs throughout our country. It's an example of a prosecutor-led, intelligent, driven approach to stopping these criminal enterprises in their tracks," Bondi said.

Pam Bondi wears a red jacket while speaking at a press conference in front of a Coast Guard ship.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference on Wednesday. (Fox News)

The Department of State designated Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Sinaloa Cartel as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists on Feb. 20.

Eleven prosecutions, which are currently sealed, are ongoing as a result of the drug seizure, Bondi said. 

Kash Patel speaking

Kash Patel (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"This cocaine would have been distributed throughout our country and perhaps throughout our world," she added. "These defendants will be held accountable for bringing this poison into our country. I always say, if we can save one life, one life, we have done amazing work, and today we have saved thousands and thousands of lives as a result of this incredible cooperation."

Patel said the operation sends a message to cartels: "They are no longer going to be free to roam."

Kash Patel and Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi, U.S. attorney general, and Kash Patel, director of the FBI, are shown during a press conference at Port Everglades on April 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"We are going to dismantle the next-man-up theory that has been breeding in these Mexican cartels for generations. No more," Patel said. "There is no lethal force on planet Earth that is responsible for an overdose death of an American citizen every seven minutes, more so than these federal terrorist organizations, foreign terrorist organizations."

A Coast Guard representative said during the press conference that the operation was 11 days long and involved crew from the United States Coast Guard Cutter James.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.