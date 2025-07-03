Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Drugs

$20M worth of cocaine, marijuana intercepted by Coast Guard

4 separate interdictions led to the seizure of more than 5,500 pounds of illicit drugs

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded what they estimated to be more than $20 million worth of cocaine and marijuana following multiple encounters with traffickers on the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says they have intercepted over $20 million worth of cocaine and marijuana from alleged drug traffickers.

Approximately 2,220 pounds of cocaine and 3,320 pounds of marijuana were offloaded Wednesday at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, the USCG said in a media release.  

"Stopping harmful and illicit narcotics from reaching our shores and entering our communities is a team effort," Cmdr. Brian Gismervik, Coast Guard Cutter Northland's commanding officer, said in a statement.

"In the dynamic maritime environment, it takes the combined efforts of our joint force DoD, DHS, and international partners to combat transnational criminal organizations," he concluded. 

Suspected drug vessel off coast of Venezuela

U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement officers embarked aboard HNLMS Friesland (P-842) board a suspected drug smuggling vessel off Acosta, Venezuela, June 30, 2025. The boarding team removed more than 2,300 pounds of illicit drugs worth more than $6 million. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The huge amount was the total result of four separate encounters on the Caribbean Sea, USCG said. It was an international effort, with participation from Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Netherlands Navy ships, along with the U.S. Navy.

USCG Coast Guard Drug bust

More than 5,000 pounds of marijuana and cocaine were offloaded on July 2, 2025, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

Along with video of the drugs being offloaded in their black plastic wrappings, the Coast Guard shared images of when a deployed Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron team aboard the Royal Netherlands navy ship Friesland encountered a suspected drug smuggling vessel off the coast of Venezuela on June 15.

4 Caribbean interdictions drug bust

The major drug bust was a result of "4 Caribbean interdictions" the U.S. Coast Guard said on X.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard has not yet provided any information on the suspects involved.