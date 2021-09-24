FBI says Brian Laundrie arrest warrant alleges debit card fraud

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Thursday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito.

The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(i): ‘Use of Unauthorized Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a Thursday statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Laundrie's attorney Steve Bertolino said it was his understanding "that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise."

The warrant alleges Laundrie committed debit card fraud between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- LIVE UPDATES: Gabby Petito: Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

- Brian Laundrie manhunt: Woman in Wyoming says she picked him up hitchhiking

- Arresting Brian Laundrie's parents 'could be tricky' if no further evidence presented

- Internet sleuths make Laundrie most wanted man

- Gabby Petito case highlights growing interest in 'true crime' podcasts

Hunter Biden's $2M Libya bombshell more proof ‘media lied to the public’: Glenn Greenwald

The release of the new bombshell report from Business Insider – that first son Hunter Biden sought an annual $2 million retainer to aid in the recovery of Libyan assets frozen by President Barack Obama while his father Joe Biden was vice president – proves the media has lied to the American public about the Biden family business storyline, according to investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald .

Greenwald, who helped break the Edward Snowden-NSA story and now writes on Substack, told " Tucker Carlson Tonight " that this report on Hunter's nefarious alleged business dealings adds to "overwhelming evidence" that the emails found on the 51-year-old Biden's laptop are authentic.

The Insider report is based on emails that were not on that particular hard drive – the one that a now-former Wilmington, Delaware, repairman gave to the FBI and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Earlier Thursday, the Insider published information from two unrelated emails – one from Jan. 28, 2015, from Democratic donor Sam Jauhari to Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, an Obama donor.

"Per phone conversation I met with #2 son, he wants $2 per year retainer… his dad is deciding to run or not," wrote Jauhari.

He described Hunter's " positives " as being chairman of the UN World Food Program and being a business partner of "SOS J. Forbes K.'s son." Forbes is the middle name of John Kerry, and Hunter has been linked to Christopher Heinz , the former secretary of state's stepson-through-marriage to ketchup heiress Teresa Heinz-Kerry.

"The evidence was overwhelming from the beginning, Tucker, that the e-mails were authentic," Greenwald told host Tucker Carlson. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Biden may owe up to $500,000 in back taxes

- Laurence Fox claims he's ‘uncancelled’ after taking role in Hunter Biden biopic

- Greg Gutfeld: The media will bury the border crisis like the Hunter laptop until they can impugn America again

- Chaffetz slams Big Tech ‘gods’ over bias after Politico confirmed Hunter Biden laptop story as true



Tennessee Kroger grocery store shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman

Police in Tennessee responded Thursday after at least a dozen people were shot at a Kroger supermarket, including at least one who was killed.

The shooter, whose identity remained unknown, also was dead of what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting happened in Collierville, Tennessee, about 30 miles east of downtown Memphis.

Collierville police Chief Dale Lane said responding officers and a SWAT team entered the supermarket and went aisle to aisle to rescue employees – some of whom were hiding in the store's freezer.

"I've been involved in this for 34 years and I've never seen a scene like this," Lane said, calling it "the most horrific event in Collierville history."

Police said 44 employees were in the store at the time of the shooting, though it was unclear how many customers were inside. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Man dead after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot

- FBI agent: How to survive an active shooter situation



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction in death of George Floyd, will represent himself

- Del Rio congressman accuses Mayorkas of trying to ‘bull----‘ him on border situation

- AOC appears to cry after Squad’s anti-Israeli agenda gets squashed

- Mike Pompeo: Biden admin giving illegal immigrants ‘green light’ to enter US

- Sam Darnold's 2 touchdowns help Panthers to convincing victory over Texans

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Costco sounds alarm over its supply of key products, forced to make big change

- Disney isn’t investigating handling of sexual-assault allegations

- Top US port hit by cyberattack, 'nation-state actor' suspected

- NFL QB lands new beer deal after seemingly perfect fit falls through

- Automaker makes huge change to go vegan, stop animal cruelty

CLICK HERE TO PLAY FOX NEWS’ CROSSWORD PUZZLE OF THE WEEK

SOME PARTING WORDS

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Thursday night that the "most inhumane thing going on right now in America is the men and women of the Border Patrol have been completely abandoned."

"Here’s what I want to say to the American people," Graham said. "The man on horseback is there to protect your family. The people rushing our border have put us all under siege. And I think the most inhumane thing going on right now in America is the men and women of the Border Patrol have been completely abandoned, demagogued, scapegoated and treated like dirt by elected officials and the Democratic Party and this administration. …

"Secretary Mayorkas needs to resign. He’s completely incompetent. The border is not closed. It’s been surrendered."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.