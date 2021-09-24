Gabby Petito: Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie: LIVE UPDATES

Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundry

The FBI on Thursday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito.

The warrant alleges that Laundrie committed debit card fraud between Aug. 30, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2021.

The warrant alleges that Laundrie committed debit card fraud between Aug. 30, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2021.

The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(i): ‘Use of Unauthorized Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

Click here for the full story