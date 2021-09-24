Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Gabby Petito: Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie: LIVE UPDATES

The FBI on Thursday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito.

North Port Police say no new development in Laundrie search

North Port Police/Twitter

"The ground search in the Carlton has been halted for the day. Nothing found. We will be back at it Friday. A federal arrest warrant has now been issued for Brian Laundrie. Please see @FBIDenver for details," the police tweet read.

Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundry

The warrant alleges that Laundrie committed debit card fraud between Aug. 30, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2021.

The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(i): ‘Use of Unauthorized Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

