AOC roasted for shedding 'crocodile tears' after crying over Israel Iron Dome House vote

"Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was accused on Thursday of shedding "crocodile tears" after she reportedly broke down crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel in order to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.

Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive caucus had expressed opposition to the bill, forcing Democrats to pull the provision from a bill a day earlier in order to ensure its passage along party lines. On Thursday, the New York lawmaker voted against the funding, but raised eyebrows when she only later amended her vote to "Present" at the last minute. After the bill was passed by a 420-9 majority, Ocasio-Cortez reportedly became emotional on the floor and was seen being comforted by her colleagues.

9 HOUSE MEMBERS VOTE AGAIN ISRAEL IRON DOME FUNDING, AOC SWITCHES VOTE TO ‘PRESENT’

Online critics, however, did not take well to the lawmaker's flair for the dramatics.

"AOC seems distraught. She is in the middle of the house floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleague's shoulders," journalist Jake Sherman wrote on Twitter.

"Theatre and bad theatre at that," Meghan McCain responded.

Online users speculated that the lawmaker wanted "to vote No but was talked out of it for some strategic reason" as she sets her eyes on the Senate.

"If not voting ‘no’ is that upsetting, then vote ‘no.’ Otherwise these are crocodile tears," The Intercepts'" Eoin Higgins reacted.

"She most likely changed her vote because there is a good chance her new district(due to redistricting) will include Riverdale which has a large pro-Israel/Jewish population," another user speculated.

"But are the Jews really going to say 'well, she didn't vote no. She voted 'present' and cried about it which is totally different," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz questioned.

Washington Examiner Magazine executive editor Seth Mandel wondered whether she "got the dry-cleaning bill from Met" just before her breakdown, referencing the controversial dress she wore to the Met Gala earlier this month.

"Crocodile tears from the fake in a ‘Tax the Rich’ dress," another user quipped.

"AOC literally in tears after voting ‘present’ on the Iron Dome funding. More jew hating theatrics from the squad," Jerusalem Post columnist Emily Shrader said.

"The ONLY reason AOC changed her vote from "NO" to "PRESENT" on today's #IronDome bill is because she wants to take on @SenSchumer next year. Those tears aren't fooling us," an account representing the organization Stop Antisemitism said in a statement.

‘SQUAD’ ANGERS PRO-ISRAEL DEMS WITH STANCE AGAINST IRON DOME FUNDING

"Never forget that @AOC shed more tears after finding out that the US will provide funding for a defensive weapons system that will save thousands of lives than when tens of thousands of Israeli civilians spent their nights running to bomb shelters," Middle East analyst Yoni Michanie said.

"Why is AOC crying because fewer rockets will fall on Israeli citizens and cities?" The Daily Caller's David Hookstead wrote. "The Iron Dome doesn't have offensive capabilities. It's a defensive weapon used to stop rockets launched by terrorists from killing innocent people. Why does that make her sad? Will anyone ask?"

"Why is @AOC crying? Because Jewish and Christian women and children won’t shake in terror as unguided rockets rain down on their homes and schools," Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen being comforted by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who reportedly also became emotional in a meeting with President Biden earlier this week where she pushed for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants coming to the U.S.