Chaffetz slams Big Tech 'gods' over bias after Politico confirmed Hunter Biden laptop story as true

Politico confirmation of Hunter Biden laptop materials prompts criticism of Big Tech for earlier suppression of story

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz on Big tech getting slammed after Politico confirmed Hunter Biden’s laptop story is true.

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday ripped the Big Tech "gods" over bias after Politico confirmed Hunter Biden’s laptop story, which Big Tech suppressed early on, is true.

POLITICO CONFIRMATION OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP MATERIALS PROMPTS CRITICISM OF EARLIER SUPPRESSION OF STORY

JASON CHAFFETZ: Hey, Politico, welcome to the game, folks. Glad you tried to catch up months and months after. 

...

It is an interesting question for Twitter. If they won’t allow you to repost something that showed up originally in the "New York Post" and whatnot, why is it okay now? This is the inconsistency that is social media that is so disgusting. That is Hunter Biden’s laptop and you can cross reference it and triangulate it and understand that it is his laptop.

...

The gods at Facebook and Twitter… They get to decide. That is so fundamentally wrong and needs to change.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.