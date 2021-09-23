Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Man dead after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot

By Michael Lee | Fox News
A man died after a shooting in a Memphis, Tenn., FedEx parking lot.

Police responded to 2780 Democrat Road after a call that a man had been shot in a parking lot.

The gunshot victim was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition but he later died of his wounds, police said.

Officers said that they have two people in custody for questioning related to the shooting.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

