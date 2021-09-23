Hunter Biden's new $2 million Libya bombshell more proof 'media lied to the public': Glenn Greenwald

The release of the new bombshell report from Business Insider – that first son Hunter Biden sought an annual $2 million retainer to aid in the recovery of Libyan assets frozen by President Barack Obama while his father Joe Biden was vice president – proves the media has lied to the American public about the Biden family business storyline, according to investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Greenwald, who helped break the Edward Snowden-NSA story and now writes on Substack, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that this report on Hunter's nefarious alleged business dealings add to "overwhelming evidence" that the emails found on the 51-year-old Wilmington native's laptop are authentic.

The Insider report is based on emails that were not on that particular hard drive – the one that a now-former Wilmington repairman gave to the FBI and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Earlier Thursday, the Insider published information from two unrelated emails – one from January 28, 2015, from Democratic donor Sam Jauhari to Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, an Obama donor.

"Per phone conversation I met with #2 son, he wants $2 per year retainer… his dad is deciding to run or not," wrote Jauhari.

He described Hunter's "positives" as being chairman of the UN World Food Program and being a business partner of "SOS J. Forbes K.'s son". Forbes is the middle name of John Kerry, and Hunter has been linked to Christopher Heinz, the Massachusetts senator's stepson-through-marriage to ketchup heiress Teresa Heinz-Kerry.

"The evidence was overwhelming from the beginning, Tucker, that the e-mails were authentic," Greenwald told host Tucker Carlson.

"And yet they lied and lied as you just showed trying to convince people to not even pay attention to them on the grounds that they were disinformation, that the e-mails were fake," he said, following Carlson's montage of mainstream media figures condemning Trump and calling into question the veracity of the original New York Post report on the controversial laptop.

Greenwald added that Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger meticulously dug through the laptop's emails and found proof they were authentic – via which Schreckinger composed a forthcoming book.

"[This] meant that the media outlets, all of them, pretty much, with a few exceptions, deliberately lied to the public in the weeks before the election by telling them this was Russian disinformation when they knew it wasn’t true. "

Greenwald said the media continues their obfuscation by largely "ignoring" Schreckinger despite the fact his employer, Politico, is considered one of the mainstream outlets.

Carlson added that, in terms of the Libya emails, the implication is "very serious."

"Hillary Clinton had Muammar Qaddafi, the head of Libya, killed for reasons nobody ever explained… and then money from the [Tripoli] treasury was impounded."

"If Hunter Biden was actually lobbying the U.S. government while his dad was vice president to get that money, that’s a very big deal. It's probably a crime," he said.