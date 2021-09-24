Mike Pompeo: Biden admin giving illegal immigrants ‘green light’ to enter US

On Thursday night’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared his reaction to a Wall Street Journal article detailing how migrants from throughout Latin America have been drawn to the U.S.-Mexico border "by the hundreds of thousands."

Host Laura Ingraham also noted that the Biden administration was attempting a "reboot" of the Trump administration’s "Remain in Mexico" policy, only to find that Mexico hasn’t been a willing participant – and sought Pompeo’s response.

MIKE POMPEO: This is another example … where we left them a perfectly good plan. We left them a perfectly good plan in Afghanistan, they turned it into chaos. We left them a perfectly good plan with respect to how we handled our southern border, how we kept our sovereignty.

We avoided a humanitarian crisis at the border and they ripped that plan up too.

Now they’re trying to get back to it, I’m confident they’ll try and blame our administration for what’s happening as well, the same way they did with Afghanistan.

But I think the American people can see. These folks have implemented their ideas poorly. The humanitarian crisis is very significant.

The burden that’s been placed on the United States for an awfully long time is real. The schools in these states will have to now take these kids and put them through school -- huge burdens that will deny the citizens that live there and the kids that live there, the educations that they need.

And make no mistake about it, you mentioned The Wall Street Journal article: Every person who’s thinking, ‘Maybe I should come,’ will all see that these Haitians -- who often came from Central and South America, and they’ve been there quite a while, they didn’t just flee Haiti in the last week or two weeks after the earthquake -- every single person who’s been thinking about coming to the United States illegally now will see that there’s a green light, that they’re gonna be released inside the United States.

I think we’re at the very front end of what will be a significant tidal wave of illegal immigration. We’ve seen it for the first eight months of the Biden administration, I suspect the next eight will only increase that.

