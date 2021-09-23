Tennessee Kroger grocery store shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Memphis police officers are on the scene of a Kroger grocery store where at least a dozen people have been shot, including one who was killed.

The shooter, whose identity remains unknown, is dead of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting happened at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said officers and a SWAT team entered the grocery store going aisle to aisle to rescue employees – some of whom were hiding in the freezer.

"I've been involved in this for 34 years and I've never seen a scene like this," Lane said, calling it "the most horrific event in Collierville history."

Lane said an image circulating on social media of someone on the roof was a Kroger employee.

The injured employees have been transferred to area hospitals.

Collierville High School was put on lockdown amid the shooting but that has since been lifted.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene, including the Memphis Police Department who helped secure the perimeter. The ATF and FBI was also assisting with the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MPD and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office have referred all questions to the Collierville Police Department.