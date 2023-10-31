Father and stepson shot dead execution-style following dispute over noise: video

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

A shocking new video has been released showing a suspect brazenly shooting dead a father and his stepson inside an apartment building following a reported dispute over loud noise.

The chilling CCTV footage shows the gunman blasting the victims — identified by police as Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and Mod Chinwai, 27 — execution-style after they were allegedly embroiled in an argument Sunday night in a corridor at Flatbush Gardens, a sprawling apartment complex located in central Brooklyn, New York City.

The suspect, a resident of the building who is still at large, is said to have become incensed over noise emanating from the family apartment and banged on the door to confront the occupants before the situation took a bloody turn, according to multiple reports.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY MASS SHOOTER WHO INJURED 10 TO BE SENTENCED THURSDAY

The video starts with the suspect — who appears relatively calm and is dressed in navy blue — standing across the corridor from the family's fourth-floor apartment while Mathurin, a former school bus driver and bodybuilder, can be seen at his door.

Mathurin walks out into the corridor but then goes back inside the apartment before his wife comes out to confront the riled-up suspect.

Chinwai then walks out behind his mother before Mathurin, dressed in a white T-shirt and armed with scissors, marches over to the suspect and goes head-to-head with him before pointing the scissors in his face, video obtained by the New York Post shows.

Mathurin's wife, Marie Delille, then drags her husband back, but he pushes her off and then attempts to confront the suspect again. It is unclear what they are saying since the video has no sound.

Delille pulls Mathurin back again and that is when the suspect snaps, with video showing him pulling out a gun and aiming it at Mathurin.

Mathurin appears unfazed and looks straight at the neighbor before he turns his back to the shooter and tries to order his wife back into the apartment.

SON OF 86-YEAR-OLD MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY NYC SCOOTER SHOOTING SUSPECT SAYS HE WAS HEADING TO MOSQUE TO PRAY

The suspect then opens fire, slugging Mathurin in the back at least once before unloading on Chinwai, who appears to run for cover. As Chinwai slumps onto the ground, video shows the suspect blast him twice more in the head.

Delille and her daughter, who is 10 years old, can be seen running into their apartment and slamming the door as Mathurin tries to get to his feet but is too injured.

The suspect then walks over to Mathurin to finish him off — shooting him twice before leaning in and pulling the trigger for a final bullet to the head.

The gunman then calmly walks out through a door and flees the scene. Nine .45-caliber shell casings and five bullet fragments were recovered from the hallway, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the suspect has not been publicly named, and no arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Delille, who is originally from Haiti, said her family has been involved in a yearslong dispute about noise with the downstairs neighbor, but said her family was not creating any disturbance on Sunday night, according to reports.

"My husband had no gun, no weapon," Delille told the news outlet.

"Why did you bring a gun to shoot my family? Why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart? Why? Why?"

"I need justice to be served," Delille said.