Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson dead at 84 and more top headlines

1. Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson dead at 84

2. FBI official gives update on DNA from glove in Nancy Guthrie case

3. DHS shutdown drags into 4th day as Senate Democrats block funding over ICE reforms

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘SELF-DESTRUCTED’ — AOC mocked for ‘absolute train wreck’ weekend of ‘word salad’ and gaffes at Munich Security Conference. Continue reading …

ICE COLD CHAOS — Deadly shooting rocks family ice skating venue, incident a murder-suicide. Continue reading …

HUNT CONTINUES — Christian wife, mom slain in home burglary as killer remains at large. Continue reading …

'WORST OF THE WORST' — ICE sweeps up convicted pedophiles, traffickers in massive holiday weekend sting. Continue reading …

NO TRACE — Iran operating secret ‘black box’ sites holding thousands in detention: report. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ROGUE GOVERNOR — Trump blasts Newsom’s UK pact, warns foreign leaders as 2028 buzz builds. Continue reading …

SENATE SLAME — Cruz calls Newsom 'historically illiterate,' then deploys clown emoji after governor responds. Continue reading …

RULES FOR THEE — Top Republican pokes massive hole in Democrats' anti-voter ID argument. Continue reading …

DOUBLE GAME — China pledges aid to Ukraine as US officials warn Beijing quietly fueling Russia’s war. Continue reading …

MEDIA

PARTY REVOLT — Hillary Clinton faces backlash from the left after calling mass immigration 'disruptive.' Continue reading …

TRUSTEE TAKEDOWN — California school board member temporarily banned from school after clash with principal over ICE protests. Continue reading …

OUT OF TIME — Anderson Cooper exits '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years. Continue reading …

COSMIC UPROAR — Obama clarification on aliens came after interviewer urged statement on viral clip. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Just say no to the 'Talking Filibuster' — it's a waste of time. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Munich Showdown: Rubio channels strength, AOC serves word salad. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL RUNAWAY — Ex-Prince Andrew ignores US Epstein probe requests as experts warn of 'ghastly' optics. Continue reading …

'WE NEED HELP' — Family pleads for kidney donor as teen’s health declines. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on retro recipes and Olympic origins. Take the quiz here …

‘SO CHEAP’ — Flight upset involving family sparks fierce response about airline seat selection fees. Continue reading …

PROBLEM SOLVED — Doctor points to 'revolutionary' food guidance as fix for obesity, diabetes epidemic. See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO — It makes zero sense why Pima County sheriff isn't taking advantage of FBI's technology. See video …

HARVEY LEVIN — The letter TMZ received alleges Nancy Guthrie is in Mexico. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as markets reopen after Presidents’ Day with the Dow at new highs and how investors are navigating volatility and treating today’s ventures more like fine art. Check it out ...

