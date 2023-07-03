New York family feud turns violent with man stabbed after brawl: report

A family dispute between two relatives ended with a man being stabbed in the chest Sunday following a brawl in Hudson, New York.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was found with stab wound to his chest and was rushed to a hospital, the Albany Times Union reported. He was in stable condition as of Sunday night, according to Hudson police.

Officers with the Hudson Police Department were called to the area of North Fifth Street and Long Alley at about 5:45 p.m. A police dispatcher could hear yelling in the background on a call before it was disconnected.

"We have zero cooperation at this point," Hudson Police Commissioner Shane Bower said Monday.

He said the stabbing was part of a family altercation between relatives. However, no arrests have been made. Local reports said no one has cooperated with investigators.