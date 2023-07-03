Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

New York family feud turns violent with man stabbed after brawl: report

The 35-year-old victim was found with a knife wound to the chest Sunday evening

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A family dispute between two relatives ended with a man being stabbed in the chest Sunday following a brawl in Hudson, New York

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was found with stab wound to his chest and was rushed to a hospital, the Albany Times Union reported. He was in stable condition as of Sunday night, according to Hudson police.

INDIANA MAN, POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE AT HOSPITAL IN TELL CITY

New York family feud stabbing

The intersection of North Fifth Street and Long Alley in Hudson, New York where a family feud ended with someone stabbed.  (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department. 

Officers with the Hudson Police Department were called to the area of North Fifth Street and Long Alley at about 5:45 p.m. A police dispatcher could hear yelling in the background on a call before it was disconnected. 

"We have zero cooperation at this point," Hudson Police Commissioner Shane Bower said Monday.

He said the stabbing was part of a family altercation between relatives. However, no arrests have been made. Local reports said no one has cooperated with investigators. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.