Indiana man, police officer killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital in Tell City

IN officer had spent almost 20 years with the Tell City Police Department prior to her death

  • Indiana police officers were involved in an "altercation" with Sean Hubert, a 34-year-old Indiana man, at a hospital when gunfire broke out on July 3, 2023.
  • Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and Hubert were both killed in the exchange. 
  • Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said "We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department."

Police confronted a man at a hospital in southern Indiana early Monday, leading to gunfire that killed an officer and the man, authorities said.

The shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, killed Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and local man Sean Hubert, 34, state police said.

Officers were involved in an "altercation" with Hubert when shots were fired, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis said at a news conference. He offered few details and declined to take questions from reporters, citing the ongoing investigation.

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our police department suffered a tremendous loss," Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. "We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department."

Lawalin also offered "thoughts and prayers" for Hubert's family.

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles south of Indianapolis.