Ex-pals to expose Biden family 'scam,' sleuths uncover student disappearance lead and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



FOLLOW THE SCENT – America poised to witness what could be decisive blow in the unraveling of the Biden family 'scam' to get 'rich.' Continue reading …

WHERE IS RILEY? – Web sleuths uncover key 'lead' in search after student's night takes cryptic turn. Continue reading …

LINE IN THE SAND – Appeals court puts Texas immigration law back on hold hours after SCOTUS approval. Continue reading …

NOTHING TO ‘BRAGG’ ABOUT – DA overlooking transit ‘lawlessness’ while dropping hammer on ‘Hero’ Marine vet. Continue reading …

ICED OUT – Ben & Jerry's 'woke' history sours as parent company taps out after controversies. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘WE MUST BE AWARE’ – House Republican introduces bill requiring CBP to screen migrants against terror watch list. Continue reading …

MIDWEST BATTLE – What to watch for in critical matchup between Bernie Moreno and Sherrod Brown. Continue reading …

BIG TECH – GOP senator not concerned by apparent skepticism from SCOTUS justices in Biden censorship case. Continue reading …

POST-OFFICE TRAUMA – Trump tells Supreme Court a denial of immunity would 'incapacitate every future president,' in initial brief. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

HOSTILE CLIMATE – UN climate adviser rails against 'The White Man.' Continue reading …

‘RESIST’ – Top medical school reportedly training doctors in 'environmental justice.' Continue reading …

BEHIND THE CURTAIN – Google execs abandoned 'fairness' to launch Gemini: Former high-level employee tells all. Continue reading …

SCHOOL CHOICE REVOLUTION – Gov. Abbott battles GOP incumbents in primary runoffs to push school choice agenda. Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON RANTZ – Democrats in denial on crimes of illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

FRENCH HILL AND NEWT GINGRICH – Here's how US, allies make Putin pay for war of aggression against Ukraine. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Generals denied they were at fault for 'disastrous' Afghanistan withdrawal. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – A dark and dangerous chapter in America is here. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats are trying to use every tool to destroy Trump. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The woke offer no solutions except resentment. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL DILEMMA – Kate Middleton and Prince William face big decision amid photo editing scandal. Continue reading …

DOG DAYS AT DOVER – Therapy dog supports families of fallen soldiers. Continue reading …

TIME TO REFLECT – JJ Watt explains why Jason Kelce was so 'frustrating' to play against. Continue reading …

HOLDING PATTERN – Fed’s Powell walking tightrope on rate cuts as inflation bites. Continue reading …

'SNOW'-WHERE TO GO – Dog named Scout is perplexed after the recent huge snowfall in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. See video …





WATCH

DAVID BELLAVIA – The Biden administration is 'screwing up the world.' See video …

TEXAS LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK – We're going to start arresting illegal migrants. See video ….







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"While Biden makes a complete fool out of himself, let not your heart be troubled, his campaign and the media mob and other Democrats, they're busy trying to distract Americans and use every tool at their disposal to, of course, to destroy Trump 24/7."

– SEAN HANNITY













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.