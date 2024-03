Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A United Nations youth climate adviser has a history of social media posts that call for the destruction of capitalism, claim "terrorism" is used as a Western smear to justify its imperialism and attack White people for purportedly fueling humanity's extinction vis-à-vis the climate crisis.

The United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres personally selected Pakistani-American Ayisha Siddiqa as one of his advisers to help "accelerat[e] the implementation of his climate action agenda," a 2023 UN announcement stated. Siddiqa was a Time Woman of the Year in 2023 who has co-founded two youth climate activist organizations.

"The Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change provides him with practical and outcome-focused advice… and concrete recommendations, with a clear focus on accelerating the implementation of his climate action agenda. Convened under the auspices of the United Nations [as it]… works to accelerate global climate action," the announcement said.

One of the criteria for candidates landing the two-year assignment was a "demonstrated commitment to the UN’s values."

According to her social media posts, Siddiqa is more than an environmentalist. She unabashedly promotes radical leftist beliefs like abolishing the police, espousing socialist ideals, sharing Marxist-themed and anti-capitalist content while repeatedly denigrating White people.

She identifies herself as a "Climate Advisor to the UN General Secretary" in her X bio.

The UN adviser didn’t get involved in climate action because of the opportunity to protect the environment, she said, but because she wanted to rail against the West for its wars and involvement in the Middle East, which she claims is intimately connected to oil, according to a May 2020 post on X.

"You want to know why I got into climate activism, it wasn't because I wanted to protect the environment (although that is a very valid reason). I became involved [because] the West slaughtered, bombed and starved my people to death in the name of oil. And no one talks about it," she wrote.

"When I think of fossil fuel, I don't think of pollution... I think of… organized terrorism and I think of demolished democracies at the hands of the West," she wrote in a separate post in November 2020.

TERRORISM, A TERM ‘USED TO JUSTIFY WESTERN IMPERIALISM’

While accusing the West of "organized terrorism" in regard to purportedly fueling the climate crisis, the UN adviser cast doubt on the term used by the West for actions by Islamist groups.

"Why is it that when non-white nations stand up against bombing, and pillaging of natural resources that they are immediately vilified. and that vilification is attributed to an innate problem in their psyche, or concept of living known as religion," she posted in April 2021. "There is a reason why the phrase Islamic terrorism is only 60ish years old. This vocabulary was invented to justify covert Western imperialism."

Siddiqa also mentioned Franz Fanon and Angela Davis, two Marxists thinkers who supported using violence as a means of liberation, in a post about Hamas as it launched thousands of rockets into Israeli civilian areas in May 2021.

"Ya'll were sharing Fanon and Davis left and right a few months ago, but are now saying ‘but hamas... both sides.’ Clearly you didn't read the books," she said. The adviser also expressed an overt animus against Israel on X, calling the country "fascist."

'WHITE MAN' CAUSING ‘VERGE OF EXTINCTION’

Siddiqa attributes a simple cause to climate change – White people.

In March 2021, she posted, "[T]he white man has brought life as we know it, to the verge of extinction."

"The white man sits at the highest level of power in the world, the same way he has killed, looted and abused black and brown people for profit so has he the earth," she posted in May 2022.

The UN adviser also ranted about how she believes White people should take a step down from power in the climate movement, saying it belongs to people of color.

"We're allowing White people to have too much space," she said. "[W]hite people have absolutely no prerogative or authority to lead the movement."

Other posts singled out "Arabs" and "Arab nations" for being supposedly racist and colluding with White people in contributing to the climate crisis.

"[W]hite men… collude with other violent systems of power (like the Arab gulf) who hurt poor, black and brown people the most," she said in a post about Saudi companies and "and other non-white ppl led mechanisms of destruction."

Another post railed against "Arabs" for supposedly being racist and participating in slavery "to the most disgusting extent."

AMERICA ‘LOOTED EVERY INCH OF THE PLANET’

Stemming from her repeated criticisms of U.S. and Western foreign policy as it relates to the Middle East, in 2020, she called Biden a "war criminal" and said the British Royal family was "inequality, capitalism & White supremacy personified."

Following the George Floyd riots of 2020, Siddiqa said, "America you looted every inch of this planet, raped and [pillaged] its brown and black people and now you are angry that your citizens are doing it to you."

Around the same time period, she said, "racial harmony is fallacy."

In addition to supporting "Abolish[ing] the police," Siddiqa also believes the BLM demonstrations were exemplary for climate activists of what it looks like to be "a credible threat to power."

"When you are a credible threat to power, you don't get to… attain permits & permission to take to the streets… When you are really threatening systems of oppression you have to hide your identity, like many BLM protestors & BIPOC climate activists have had to do."

"Revolutionary fights… are battles born out of sheer necessity," she continued.

The UN youth climate adviser also believes in the destruction of capitalism for purportedly perpetuating "evils."

Siddiqa says capitalism is "the manifestation of racism," and its "aboli[tion]" represents a key part of her climate agenda.

"Capitalism and a livable planet are incompatible," she said, claiming humanity had seven years to turn the tables.

"[W]orking within capitalism is what will eventually kill us… Abolish fossil fuels," she said in 2021.

Another critique of capitalism was that "It devours everything, from protest to rebellion."

The anti-capitalist content from the UN adviser at times dipped into Marxist themes.

She posted a quote from Marxist Franz Fanon, "This is the age of revolution… for the great masses of mankind… never ceased to resist, to fight as well as they could, to live in combat. The combatant dignity of humanity was maintained… in the… little revolutionary vanguards bound to… its socialist future…"

"Psa: you can be Karl Marx reincarnated, but if you treat other people like they are insignificant… your ideology is worthless. especially if you're a man, especially, especially if you're a white man," Siddiqa said on X.

"We are in the height of capitalism. Never before did billionaires exist due to this amount of exploited labor, not in Marx, Lenin, or Trotsky’s time. Which is to say- if their critiques were written today, imagine how much more radical, subversive and shocking they would be," she said.

Fox News Digital contacted the U.N. and Siddiqa for comment and did not immediately receive a response.