Gov. Abbott seeks to oust Republican incumbents in primary runoffs to push school choice agenda

EXCLUSIVE - Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, seeks to remove Republican incumbents in the upcoming primary runoff elections to push his school choice agenda.

"When it comes to education, parents matter, and families deserve the ability to choose the best education opportunities for their children," Abbott said in a statement first obtained by Fox News Digital. "Texans spoke loud and clear on March 5th, and I am looking forward to electing more serious partners in the Texas House so we can finally deliver school choice, further reduce property taxes, and continue strengthening our border for all Texas families."

On March 5th, Texas held its primary elections and voters appeared to signal that school choice was a key issue for them. Nine Republican incumbents lost their elections and eight more were pushed into runoffs. Considering the defeat of certain incumbents, voters favored Republican candidates who supported school choice.

"This election was a total bloodbath and a mandate for school choice in Texas," American Federation For Children (AFC) senior fellow Corey DeAngelis previously told Fox News Digital. "School choice was the main dividing line in all of these races. It is already sending shockwaves all across the country and the message is clear: education freedom is a political winner and a GOP litmus-test issue."

DeAngelis pointed to the 14 point loss of 8-year incumbent State Rep. Hugh Shine, who opposed school choice and outspent his opponent, as an example of the powerful movement behind the issue.

The American Federation For Children in September 2023 launched a super PAC called the Victory Fund to support candidates who "champion school choice." The super PAC opposed 17 Texas GOP state representative incumbents who helped block the school choice program pushed by Abbott. Out of the seventeen incumbents, six lost their elections and four will face their challengers in runoffs.

"Education freedom is indeed the civil rights issue of our time," said Tommy Schultz, CEO of the Dallas-based AFC Victory Fund.

A shift in the Texas legislature could enshrine school choice efforts in the Lone Star state, which despite being dominated by the Republican Party, still has struggled to pass school choice legislation.

DeAngelis told Fox News Digital last year that Texas state lawmakers could face consequences for choosing not to support school choice by being ousted in the next primary election cycle. He foresaw a parallel between Texas and what occurred in Iowa when Gov. Kim Reynolds sought to pass universal school choice legislation.

Reynolds endorsed nine candidates with a pro-parent platform in primary elections, ousting the incumbent GOP candidates who did not support that platform.

The Hawkeye State joined a wave of red states passing universal school choice legislation when Reynolds signed an unprecedented school choice bill called the Students First Act. It allows any Iowa student to use public money to pay for private school tuition or other expenses.

However, the Lone Star state has struggled to join the school choice phenomenon due to rural Republicans having been an obstacle to the effort.

According to the Texas Tribune, the state senate tried different ways to pass an ESA program, but Democrats and rural Republicans blocked their efforts.

State Rep. Travis Clardy, R., voted against school choice and told media outlets that he is not convinced vouchers are a good move for public schools in rural areas where there are not many options like there are in suburban and urban communities.

Clardy is one of the 24 GOP lawmakers who voted against an education savings account program (ESA), a type of school choice measure, and has been at odds with the governor over the issue.

The 12-year incumbent was defeated in the primary by Joanne Shofner in House District 12 on March 5.

Abbott previously expressed his intention to work with both chambers to create an Education Savings Accounts program with universal eligibility.

After the fallout over Senate Bill 8, Abbott held a third special session on October 9th to discuss school choice. According to the governor's office, Abbott expanded the special session after "productive discussions" with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan.

On October 31, Abbott issued a proclamation expanding the special session agenda for "universal school choice to include additional school finance, such as teacher pay raises, school safety, and special education" to appease concerns over the impact of public schools.

The primary runoff elections will occur on May 28.