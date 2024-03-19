Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are trying to use every tool to destroy Trump

Democrats don't talk about their record because it sucks that bad, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the deep state’s efforts to protect President Biden on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: While Biden makes a complete fool out of himself, let not your heart be troubled, his campaign and the media mob and other Democrats, they're busy trying to distract Americans and use every tool their disposal to, of course, to destroy Trump 24/7.  

JOY BEHAR SCOLDS MALE AUDIENCE MEMBERS AT 'THE VIEW' WHO DIDN'T APPLAUD CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD 

They don't want to talk about their record because it sucks that bad, but of course, that would include our own federal government, unelected bureaucrats from Northern Virginia for the most part, and southern Maryland and Washington, DC.  

They just loathe Donald Trump and most other Republicans. They overwhelmingly vote for Democrats. They give money to Democrats and for many years they have worked behind the scenes to use all their mighty power as the powers of the federal government against Donald Trump and those who support him and this is known and affectionately and rightly called the "Deep State." 

This article was written by Fox News staff.