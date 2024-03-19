JESSE WATTERS: A dark and dangerous chapter in America is here

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains how the "deep state" uses "propaganda techniques" in his opening monologue Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: So the Times says, when we hear "'deep state,' instead of recoiling, we should rally around the everyday heroes who wake up ready to dedicate their careers and their lives to serving us." The New York Times is telling you the deep state isn't an intelligence cabal interfering in elections. It's merely civil servants who enjoy dancing, Lucky Charms and Star Trek, just like you. The deep state kills asteroids and does pilates. They don't illegally sabotage politicians they can't control. They're too busy making salads and keeping your water clean. As a matter of fact, thank you, deep state.

Funny how the New York Times didn't take a road trip to Langley, or the Bureau [FBI] or the Pentagon or the Justice Department. Russia collusion, the laptop, the letter, the lab leak were probably cooked up at NASA. But this man's not a NASA official. He's a former CIA officer declaring America's greatest threat is Donald Trump.

So what do we know about this guy? This CIA official was the chief recruiter to get 50 other spooks to sign on to that letter, claiming [Hunter] Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation. He's the guy. And now he's back for the bloodbath hoax and publicly announcing Trump, not Russia, not China, not terrorism, is America's top threat. The deep state's telegraphing what they're going to do. Run a PR campaign saying we should rally around the deep state because they're good old American public servants who eat cereal and exercise just like you. And on the same day, send a guy behind the CIA letter to put a big fat target on Trump's back? Because when you're the CIA and you say something's a threat, what do you think the CIA is trained to do about threats? Just getting started. Not only is Trump a security threat, he's an unstable psychopath they say.

OK, so Biden's cognitive abilities are fine, but Trump's a sociopath? The deep state uses these propaganda techniques on our most dangerous enemies, like ISIS, like North Korean dictators, like the Russians. These are the same forces that are targeting the Republican nominee for president, a former president, because of his populist agenda and his inability to be manipulated. And so, if someone's a domestic threat and they're an unpredictable sociopath, how do you bring in a counterintelligence operation to neutralize them? You link them to foreign powers like the Russia hoax, and you use money to do it. Now Trump has got to put up a half a billion dollar cash bond just to appeal his excessive fine in New York, so Letitia James doesn't seize his properties.

We're witnessing the beginning of another coup. A dark and dangerous chapter in America is here. They're combining the dictator on day one hoax with the bloodbath hoax to justify stopping Trump by any means necessary. The deep state's preparing for war.