UCLA medical school pushes future doctors to become climate activists, leaked class assignments purport to show.

First-year students are reportedly assigned readings in the required course, Structural Racism and Health Equity "SRHE," which pushes far-left views supporting protesting climate change and abolishing police and prisons.

Copies of the documents were sent to medical transparency group Do No Harm and shared first with Fox News Digital.

A current student in the medical program at UCLA claimed that this class isn't alone and that far-left politics pervade every class in the program.

"This curriculum is laced through all four years of medical school," the student told Fox News Digital.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, explained how the school had rapidly embraced "antiracist" ideology during the COVID pandemic and after the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

Medical students in the course are asked to explore how race and the environment are intertwined through a list of assigned readings and activities, the documents show.

On the list of assignments students could choose from is an article from a climate advocacy group entitled, "History of Racism Leaves Black Californians Most at Risk from Oil and Gas Drilling."

Students could also read an academic paper about abolishing prisons entitled, "Joining Forces: Prisons and Environmental Justice in Recent California Organizing." In it, the article's authors describe law enforcement and prisons as "toxins" akin to pollution.

The course document also asks students to think about how oil drilling in Los Angeles disproportionately affects communities of color and the poor and how they can "resist" drilling.

"Whose homes and communities become sacrifice zones? What becomes of them? How do we resist?" the document says.

Various other options for the class were given as well, but every option appeared to support "environmental justice" protests and activism without any opposing views presented.

The far-left views espoused in these courses are accepted as medical fact, the UCLA medical student explained, which leaves little room for counter opinions.

"I would say there's not any room for pushback," the student said. "It's more framed as if this is the reality of medicine, or this is the reality of our society. And then the discussion is, what can we do about this? But it's not a discussion of whether the premise is anything other than [the] objective facts."

Students who do speak up are "singled out" by their classmates, the UCLA student claimed.

In another document uncovered by Do No Harm, students are asked to participate in a number of climate activism opportunities.

Those include attending a "big oil resistance" event hosted by climate activists, pushing legislators to support a state climate bill, joining a far-left physician activist group, and partnering with environmental researchers at UCLA studying "the environmental injustices of the prison industrial complex."

Do No Harm CEO Stanley Goldfarb reflected on the school pushing political activism onto students in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The UCLA medical school course and social justice and health equity encompasses all that is wrong in 21st-century medical education in United States," he said. "The plan here is not to teach the students anything that will improve the health of their patients but rather to have students who ultimately become physicians, put on their white coats and march into various political meetings to claim health consequences as the rationale for political activism."

UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine did not return a request for comment.