LAURA INGRAHAM: Generals denied they were at fault for 'disastrous' Afghanistan withdrawal

Former Biden officials were forced to answer questions on the Afghanistan withdrawal

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: What is the Biden administration hiding over the Afghanistan withdrawal? Video

Laura: What is the Biden administration hiding over the Afghanistan withdrawal?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Congress discussing the failed Afghanistan withdrawal on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes top military leaders' breakdown of President Biden’s "disastrous" Afghanistan withdrawal at Tuesday's congressional hearing on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Thanks to House Republicans and Gold Star families who refused to take silence for an answer, former Biden officials were forced to sit and answer questions today on that disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Now, without naming names, the generals denied they were at fault.  

What the generals are saying is that the resources and troop levels were not sufficient for a safe withdrawal from both Abbey Gate and Bagram. How strenuously, though, did they argue that point? Did they warn of the potential for a significant number of U.S. casualties?  

Now, some of this is just common sense. You don't announce you're withdrawing your military presence, as Biden did, in a hostile country, only to then drag your feet on the actual removal of personnel and equipment. The term "sitting ducks" come to mind? Again, Milley blamed Blinken and Biden without using their names. 

