LAURA INGRAHAM: Generals denied they were at fault for 'disastrous' Afghanistan withdrawal

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes top military leaders' breakdown of President Biden’s "disastrous" Afghanistan withdrawal at Tuesday's congressional hearing on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Thanks to House Republicans and Gold Star families who refused to take silence for an answer, former Biden officials were forced to sit and answer questions today on that disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal . Now, without naming names, the generals denied they were at fault.

...

What the generals are saying is that the resources and troop levels were not sufficient for a safe withdrawal from both Abbey Gate and Bagram. How strenuously, though, did they argue that point? Did they warn of the potential for a significant number of U.S. casualties?

