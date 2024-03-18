Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY

Rescued therapy dog comforts families of fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base: 'Tremendous impact'

Paws of War rescue dog, Blaze, supports soldiers and families at Dover's mortuary affairs unit

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
close
Watch: US Army soldier and veteran surprised with their rescue dogs Video

Watch: US Army soldier and veteran surprised with their rescue dogs

Nonprofit Paws of War and singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw gifted two military service members with their four-legged best friends at a New York City event.

The family members of fallen soldiers don’t have to mourn alone.

Blaze, a therapy dog, has been introduced as Dover Air Force Base’s newest employee within the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO) unit in Delaware.

The 2-year-old standard poodle was originally rescued and trained in 2022 by the nonprofit Paws of War. 

He now serves alongside his owner, United States Air Force Chaplain Captain William Kilgore.

SINGER GAVIN DEGRAW SURPRISES US SOLDIERS WITH RESCUE PETS THROUGH PAWS OF WAR INITIATIVE

Blaze underwent several months of therapy and rehabilitation with Paws of War to heal from his injuries.

Those injuries were caused by "months of abuse and neglect by an illegal breeder," the organization shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

Capt. William Kilgore and blaze

Capt. William Kilgore (pictured), a chaplain, embraces his Paws of War rescue dog, Blaze. (Paws of War)

After Blaze’s potential as a therapy dog was recognized, the pup was offered a full-time gig with Kilgore’s team.

Dover’s AFMAO unit oversees the transfer of fallen soldiers and welcomes those service members’ families to partake in dignified transfers.

"He goes to work knowing that he needs to bring some joy in a dark time for people."

Blaze has been able to "lift the spirits of those serving on-base and aid in therapeutic and emotional support to all that require or seek it," the Paws of War organization told Fox News Digital.

  • kilgore and blaze
    Image 1 of 2

    Kilgore (pictured) described the "tremendous impact" Blaze has had on those he's met. (Paws of War)

  • military personnel pets blaze
    Image 2 of 2

    Blaze "lifts the spirits of those serving on-base," Paws of War reported. (Paws of War)

"Blaze provides comfort during times of crisis and stress at Dover," Paws of War wrote.

Blaze’s day-to-day routine consists of attending meetings and interacting with base personnel and visitors.

Yet his biggest responsibility is welcoming the families of fallen service members.

COMFORT FOR MILITARY FAMILIES: US NONPROFIT HOUSES LOVED ONES OF INJURED, FALLEN SERVICE MEMBERS

During the transfer of a flag-covered casket, Blaze stands by the AFMAO’s service men and women and meets with families upon their request.

  • Image 1 of 2

    Blaze attends dignified transfers at Dover Air Base to provide support to military personnel and families. (Paws of War)

  • blaze and kilgore at dover air base
    Image 2 of 2

    Kilgore (pictured) officially adopted Blaze in 2023. (Paws of War)

"Blaze has had a tremendous impact on everyone who meets him," Kilgore said in a statement. 

"Since he's joined us, every single family here for a dignified transfer has requested time with Blaze."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri praised Blaze for working "so hard to bring so many people's spirits up at some of the worst times in their lives."

  • blaze shakes hand
    Image 1 of 2

    Kilgore reported that "every single family" has requested time with Blaze since he took his post. (Paws of War)

  • kilgore and blaze office sign
    Image 2 of 2

    "He was born to do this," said Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri of Blaze the therapy dog. (Paws of War)

"And to think Blaze was let down by people when they were keeping him in isolation for profit to breed him," he said in a conversation with Fox News Digital.

"It’s like he knows he was born to do this." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He goes to work knowing that he needs to bring some joy in a dark time for people."

To learn more about the vital work that Paws of War does on an ongoing basis, anyone can visit the group's website, pawsofwar.org.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com.com/lifestyle.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.