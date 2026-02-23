Ex-'American Idol' contestant staged crime scene in alleged murder of wife: court docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Ohio detailed in court documents how Caleb Flynn allegedly staged the crime scene in order to throw off detectives as he's accused of killing his wife, Ashely Flynn.

Caleb Flynn, 39, was charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife, who was a mother, teacher and volleyball coach. Ashley Flynn was shot and killed in her Tipp City, Ohio home on Feb. 16. In a 911 call, Caleb Flynn claimed that someone had broken into their home and shot Ashley Flynn twice.

Caleb Flynn has been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Miami County Jail at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, according to inmate records. He was arraigned on Friday morning and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $2 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 26 at 1 p.m.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Caleb Flynn used a 9mm handgun and changed the crime scene, which caused officers to be "led estray" [sic].

In a supplemental case report, a Tipp City police officer wrote that a garage side door was open.

"As we exited this master bedroom we walked to the garage where we observed a side door to the garage on the north side of the home that was open. As we were looking at the door we noticed the door had a large fridge in front of it that would've had to be pushed to open the door," the officer wrote.

Police also noticed that the center console of a 2024 Ford truck parked in the garage was open, which is the same place Caleb Flynn allegedly told an officer he stored his handgun.

Caleb Flynn voluntarily agreed to talk with detectives at the Tipp City Police Department at the station, according to the case report. According to the court documents, two gun shell casings were found on the floor in a bedroom.

A dispatch report obtained by Fox News Digital states that Caleb Flynn was "hyperventallating" when police arrived.

Caleb Flynn told a 911 dispatcher that someone broke into his house and killed his wife, according to audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Oh my god, somebody broke into my home, somebody broke into my home and shot my wife," Caleb Flynn said. "My wife, she's got two shots to her head, there's blood everywhere. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my God."

When asked if Ashley Flynn was breathing, Caleb responded, "No, I don't think so."

"Ashley, Ashley, baby, baby please, oh my god, there's no - she's not!" Caleb said.

Notably, Caleb Flynn claimed that the door "leading to the garage door" was "wide open" at the time.

In an earlier statement to Fox News Digital, Caleb Flynn's attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, said prosecutors rushed to accuse his client of murder.

"Caleb Flynn entered a plea of Not Guilty this morning and looks forward to defending this case. We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case," Mulligan said. "When the government runs out of leads or can't develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases."



Caleb Flynn was a contestant on " American Idol " and talked about his love for his wife during an interview to be on the show in 2013 during a Hometown Interview segment.

"I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. ... I love her," Caleb Flynn said. "But, you know, I'm just a normal person who absolutely loves to sing more than anything in the world."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.