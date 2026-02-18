FBI joins probe in murder of Christian teacher shot in Ohio home as 'American Idol' husband, children slept

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is joining state authorities to investigate the murder of an Ohio mother and teacher, police confirmed.

Tipp City Chief of Police Greg Adkins confirmed to Fox News Digital that the FBI and local police, including the Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are assisting in the homicide investigation of 27-year-old Ashley Flynn.

Flynn, a Christian mom of two, teacher and volleyball coach, was shot and killed in her home in Tipp City early Monday morning as her husband, Caleb Flynn, 39, and two children slept.

According to police, the 37-year-old was found dead following a reported burglary at her home. When officers arrived, they met with Flynn's husband and two children inside the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police immediately secured the home and surrounding area. Family members were notified and responded to assist with the care of the children and Flynn’s husband. Police said they also used a K-9 and a drone to search for suspects.

"We believe that this was an isolated incident targeting this specific residence," Adkins told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "No information at this time to believe the public is in any danger. The investigation will continue until we can provide all the answers to the family and community."

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified by police. Autopsy results are pending.

Ashley Flynn's husband, Caleb, was an "American Idol" contestant, and shared his love for his wife during an interview for the show.

"I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty...I love her," Caleb said in a 2013 Hometown Interview segment for the hit competition show. "But, you know, I'm just a normal person who absolutely loves to sing more than anything in the world."

Ashley was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools and a volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School. The district described her as someone known for her warmth, kindness and positive impact on students.

"She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the school district said.

Christian Life Center in Butler Township also described Flynn as a beloved member of the church. In a statement, Pastor Jordan Hansen said she was "murdered in her home" and asked for prayers for her husband, two daughters and extended family.

"Ashley Flynn is with Jesus. Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind. Please pray for [the] ongoing investigation. Please pray for God's very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation," he said in a Facebook post. "We need Jesus and His grace in the 'What now?'"

In a Wednesday update, the church shared that they were gathering for a time of prayer and counseling for community members in need.

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for comment. Tipp City is located in western Ohio, approximately 20 miles north of Dayton.

